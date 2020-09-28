D.he conquest of the waters by standing paddlers continued in spurts this summer. The breakthrough of the SUP came with the spread of the inflatable board. Because it is easy to transport in a carrying bag and can be easily stored in the trunk. Just unpack, roll out, inflate, paddle. Then let off the air, roll up, pack, it’s that simple. And otherwise: off to the basement. There is a corner somewhere. Hardboards are not only a marginal phenomenon in Germany. The vast majority of SUP boards are inflatable and take up relatively little space during transport and storage.

Bernhard Winklehner from Tyrol, however, with his company CrosLake in the business for more than ten years, can think of a whole host of disadvantages. First of all, there is inflation, which some people begin to feel annoying when their first enthusiasm for paddling fades. With the help of the hand pump this is a tedious affair, and when using an electric pump it is noisy. In addition, inflatable PVC boards are poisonous during production and later hazardous waste, emphasizes Winklehner. On top of that, the design only allows round contours and not the ingenious, aerodynamic shapes of hardboards, which feel more stable with the same width. There is also the risk that an iSUP (for inflatable) will twist or deform into a banana after a certain time.