The “Guide to Correct End-of-Year Certificate Fields”, which was recently issued by the Emirates Foundation for School Education and distributed to schools, identified a number of fields data (fields) that must be corrected, in preparation for printing the certificates at the end of the academic year.

The guide emphasized checking the correct writing of the student’s name, Emirates ID number, emirate, school, and birth data that includes the country, city and date, and making sure that the English language is used in the required fields in this language, and the use of Arabic in the required fields, and in the city of birth field, write its name without other additives.

The Foundation monitored the delivery of 3,067 students from the twelfth grade (from various educational tracks), from 32 government schools, their laptop computers, upon completion of the exams, while 63 male and female students from 22 schools did not hand over their computers, after, calling. Students are encouraged to quickly deliver the computers to the schools they received them from, before the end of the current academic year exams dates, so that they can obtain the reports for each student.

In a recent circular, Emirates Education specified a number of procedures that school administrations implement to ensure that computers are received in the necessary manner, including notifying students of the need to remove their files from their computers, and printing out student data, including the name, student number, and phone number. The name of the school is placed on a sticker and placed on the computers of the twelfth students.

The school administration shall hand the student a receipt for receiving the computer, containing the student’s data, and approved by the school. It also lifts the ban on students who handed over their computers through the authority granted to the school principal.

The Foundation explained that the results will be announced, and students who have a re-exam will be identified, and the school administration will communicate with the students and return their computers before the start of the re-exam.

Students in grades four through twelve who missed the final exams with an excuse or during which they encountered technical problems, the day before yesterday, completed the make-up exams that started last Sunday.

Twelfth grade students took the exams in person in schools, while students from fourth to eleventh grades took them “remotely” from their homes.

re-exams

The Foundation stated, through the guide to the preparation of the Emirati school for the exams of the third semester of the academic year 2020-2021, entitled “We Lead It”, that the re-exams for the twelfth grade are limited to students who have not achieved a passing grade in one or more of the subjects of the group (A). ), after the issuance of the end-of-year result, and the student must take the re-exam to achieve the passing grade, bearing in mind that the smart summer semester program does not include twelfth students.

The re-examinations also target students in grades “fourth to eleventh” in the event that they do not achieve a passing grade in one or more of the subjects of group (A), after the issuance of the end-of-year result, where the student will be enrolled “automatically” to the smart summer classes program, to be able to From applying for the re-exam, and achieving the passing score.

• School administrations receive computers from students and give them receipts.



