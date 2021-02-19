Spring is in the air, it seems, because Almuñécar is sorting out the beaches in La Herradura as well as in Almuñécar, putting right storm damage.

Councillor for Beaches & Tourism, Daniel Barbero explained, “with the arrival of better weather, we have intensified work on spots affected by the wales and wave action with the help of tractors, coinciding with the reopening of many beach bars. “

He pointed out, however, that the beaches are maintained all year round by the cleaning company and FCC and that this work is additional and specific.

The chiringuitos are preparing for visitors from Granada and the Town Hall wants to make sure that the beaches are as “attractive” as possible for those who wish to stroll along them.

(News: Almunecar / Herradura, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)