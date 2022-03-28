The figures invested by Microsoft never come to light, but David Gibson arrives at this estimate after chatting with the publisher.

Xbox Game Pass has become a service to be taken into account by gamers thanks to some very powerful features. Within this, there is the possibility of playing some games from launch day and, as we have seen on some occasions, we can also take advantage of surprises that arrive on the platform. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was one of these unexpected titles, though Microsoft may have invested a good sum for Star-Lord and his companions to reach their app.

These are my estimates based on discussions with Square and othersDavid GibsonIt is clear that Microsoft spends significant amounts to maintain a renewed and changing catalog, but exact figures are never released. Now the financial analyst David Gibsonwho works at MST Financial, has come to the conclusion that putting Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on Xbox Game Pass could have cost between 5 and 10 million dollars.

This information arises as a result of some thoughts related to the Game Pass model and the one that could follow the rumored spartacus, the PlayStation version: “Keep in mind that Microsoft paid about 5-10 million dollars for Guardians of the Galaxy to be on Game Pass…”. A fact that he has come to after speaking on multiple occasions with the publisher, as he clarifies in his next tweet: “I have been covering Square Enix as an analyst for 15 years and I speak with them regularly. The terms of an agreement with Xbox are confidential. , but these are my estimates based on discussions with Square and others“.

It should be noted that Guardians of the Galaxy followed in the footsteps of Marvel’s Avengers in terms of bringing superheroes to Xbox Game Pass, although Square Enix admitted that the game starring Star-Lord has sold less than expected. Despite this, from 3DJuegos we have been amazed by the Guardians of the Galaxy proposal and in its analysis we highlight its combat system, its history and that capacity of Eidos Montreal for keep the essence of the characters.

