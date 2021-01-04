The war between Twitter and Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh over the farmers’ movement on Twitter last year is also continuing in the new year. Kangana Ranaut has taunted when Diljit Dosanjh tweeted some pictures of himself amidst the snow. Kangana Ranaut retweeted Diljit’s pictures and wrote, ‘Wow brother! Putting farmers on the road by setting fire on the country, the revolutionaries are enjoying the cold abroad. Wow!!! This is called local revolution. Earlier, Diljit Dosanjh, while replying to rumors of the commencement of the Income Tax Department’s investigation against himself, tweeted the certificate from the government itself. He was thanked by the government for paying tax in this certificate.

Diljit Dosanjh tweeted the certificate and wrote, ‘The mind does not, but take this. Today the situation has become such that we have to give proof of being a citizen of India. Do not spread this much hatred. Three should not run in the air. Many times go here and there. Apart from this, in another tweet, Diljit Dosanjh has written, ‘Here, read my platinum certificate. Recognizing your cooperation in making this country great. Those who call themselves patriots on Twitter do not automatically become patriots. Have to work for it. ‘

The Twitter war between Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut began on November 27, when Kangana Ranaut tweeted a woman from Punjab stating Shaheen Bagh’s grandmother. However, Kangana Ranaut deleted the tweet later, realizing her mistake, but by then the controversy had increased. Diljit Dosanjh made comments about his tweet. Diljit had said that one should think before speaking anything. Not only this, Kangana Ranaut also had to face two legal notices due to this tweet.

Wah brother !! Desh mein aag lagake kisanon ko sadak le baitha ke local karantikaris videsh mein thand ka maza le rahe hain, wah !!! Isko kehte hain local kranti … 👍 https://t.co/oXepZw633y – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 4, 2021

Not only this, the debate between the two had become so bitter that Kangana Ranaut had called Diljit Dosanjh the pet of Karan Johar. Kangana had alleged that she disappeared from the scene by provoking the farmers. Responding to this, Diljit Dosanjh had said, ‘Don’t think that I have disappeared. Who has given you the right to decide who is a patriot and who is an anti-national. Who made you the authority? Whether there is any shame before the farmers are called traitors.