The House of Representatives will debate on Wednesday the report that informant Kim Putters presented last week. After four weeks of discussions with the key political players, he came up with apparently clear advice about the continuation of the so-far-sluggish cabinet formation: let the four right-wing parties PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB negotiate with each other about the formation of a so-called ' program cabinet'.

In Putters' definition, this is a coalition that concludes an agreement in broad terms and then appoints a partially apolitical cabinet to further develop it. A refreshing idea that promotes the much-desired new administrative culture? Or a contrived variant to disguise mutual distrust?

What are the four vulnerabilities that emerge in the next formation round?

1. The fragile confidence in the whims of Geert Wilders

If Putters has succeeded in removing the deep distrust between the four negotiating parties, then this is doubtful on at least one point. After all, Pieter Omtzigt's NSC still has great difficulty with the rule of law content of the PVV. In the report of the previous informant, Ronald Plasterk, the four negotiators had reached agreement on “guaranteeing the Constitution, fundamental rights and the democratic rule of law” – with seven points in black and white, including compliance with judicial decisions and the freedom of religion. But Plasterk also noted that the NSC faction considers “the rule of law distance” with the PVV too great for participation in a joint cabinet. He did not find this objection in principle to be a problem in a possible toleration role of a cabinet led by the PVV.

NSC has now gone a big step further. In the cabinet variant that informant Putters is proposing, Omtzigt seems prepared to supply ministers. Apparently he is confident that the PVV will not go off the rails as a government partner as long as Geert Wilders remains in the House of Representatives. As with the debate on the previous formation report, Omtzigt will receive sharp questions about this on Wednesday, from parties that are much further removed from the PVV: D66, GroenLinks-PvdA, Volt, Denk.

In his report, informant Putters still expresses concerns about the mutual trust between the four parties on the right. It is not without reason that the informateur calls on the party leaders involved to “limit statements in the (social) media during the formation to a minimum.” And he says that, once the cabinet is in place, “collaboration agreements will remain important, for example about timely consultation on […] unforeseen events” and “careful handling of reporting”. The good listener will read here an implicit warning for Wilders' sometimes harsh twitter behavior.

2. The naive desire for changing majorities

According to informant Kim Putters, it is also one of the most important aspects of his extra-parliamentary 'program cabinet': more distance between the cabinet and the House of Representatives, and a less detailed coalition agreement. The idea is that there is less coalition pressure and that the House, including the opposition parties, can exert more influence on policy.

According to political scientist Simon Otjes (Leiden University), this sounds great on paper, but the expected composition of this right-wing cabinet makes that method unlikely. “On the one hand, there is the wish for a cabinet to be established with a clear ideological and right-wing profile, which does justice to the election results, as they say. At the same time, you hear the wish that the contradictions between coalition and opposition should be reduced, and that more changing majorities should be sought. These ambitions are at odds with each other.”

Speculation about who will soon lead the right-wing cabinet with more support than Wilders can begin

Otjes expects that in a right-wing extra-parliamentary cabinet, support will mainly come from right-wing(er) parties. He bases this on analyzes of voting relationships from the past. “With Rutte I, a minority cabinet with tolerable support from the PVV, the coalition-opposition divide was even stronger than with other cabinets. With Rutte II, with the right-wing VVD and left-wing PvdA, this was less.” According to Otjes, the search for changing majorities can only work if a (extra-parliamentary) cabinet consists of right-wing and left-wing parties and is formed from the middle.

3. The ambitious staffing, including the prime minister's question

Another striking advice from Putters is that the extra-parliamentary program cabinet should consist of 50 percent ministers with “political roots” and 50 percent people from outside politics. That is quite a difference with the current practice in The Hague, where ministers often come from the political parties themselves. During this period of government, D66 did enter Rutte IV with a number of specialist ministers, such as Ernst Kuipers (Healthcare) and Robbert Dijkgraaf (Education). To ensure the extra-parliamentary character of the next cabinet, that number would have to increase significantly.

Otjes finds it unclear what exactly Putters means by “political anchoring”. He can imagine that a party like the VVD would still like to look at its large network, which also includes many non-Hague administrators. The name of Marco Pastors, former councilor of Leefbaar Rotterdam, is also sometimes mentioned as a potential minister for the PVV. Is he still a (party) politician or not? “He is not currently a member of one of the coalition parties, but previously had a pronounced party political profile.”

Otjes found it surprising that Putters advised that all four party leaders of the PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB should take a seat in the House of Representatives. This was not always the case in historical examples of extra-parliamentary cabinets. For example, in the last century, Den Uyl and Colijn were both prime minister and party leader. According to Otjes, it now seems mainly a solution to prevent PVV leader Geert Wilders from becoming prime minister. Speculation about who will soon lead the right-wing cabinet with more support can begin.

4. The substantive obstacles

While Putters' job was mainly about constructing a workable form for a new cabinet, the coming phase – possibly again led by the independent SER chairman – will finally have to be about the content. Putters recommends formulating broad agreements on ten points, including asylum, agriculture, public administration and finance. According to him, it should be possible to agree on joint goals and solutions in any case.

The point is that there are at least two topics where there appeared to be a huge difference of opinion between parties in recent months. In any case, the conflict between the PVV and VVD over the dispersal law – which the Senate faction agreed to against the wishes of VVD leader Dilan Yesilgöz – has not yet been resolved to the outside world.

The second: the reason that NSC leader Omtzigt stopped talks with the previous informant at the beginning of February was that he had zero confidence in the financial health of the treasury – and therefore ambitious investments for a new cabinet were hopeless. Although the CPB's recent estimate showed a more favorable picture of government finances, Omtzigt has not yet publicly stated whether this reassures him sufficiently.