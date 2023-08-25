Home page politics

From: Lucas Maier

Split

The putschists in Niger forge a new military alliance with several states. A far-reaching conflict is now looming in Africa.

Niamey – At the end of July 2023, the military in Niger ousted the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum. In response, the neighboring ECOWAS countries a military intervention force and threaten a violent attack on the military junta in Niger.

Now Niger, for its part, has concluded a military alliance with the neighboring states of Mali and Burkina Faso, according to the foreign ministers of the countries in the Niger capital Niamey Deutschlandfunk informed. It was officially said that the troops want to secure their borders together and take action against terrorist groups, writes the Augsburger Allgemeine.

Military in West Africa: Niger receives support from neighboring countries. (Archive image) © Sam Mednick/dpa

Escalation in West Africa? Niger has new allies

Should there be a military conflict between Niger and the ECOWAS states, the alliance would probably also intervene in such a conflict. Burkina Faso and Mali are also ruled by military juntas. There is also a military agreement between the two states.

Military coups in ECOWAS since 2020

Mali: 08/18/2020 and 05/24/2021

08/18/2020 and 05/24/2021 Guinea: 05.09.2021

05.09.2021 Burkina Faso: 01/24/2022 and 09/30/2022

01/24/2022 and 09/30/2022 Niger: 07/26/2023

07/26/2023 Source: dw.de

Originally, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger were active members of the ECOWAS confederation. However, after the military took power in the countries, they were suspended from the alliance, like the German wave reported.

Russia: Wagner group tries to assert interests in West Africa

Shortly after the military coup, the Wagner group offered their support for the military junta in Niger. The mercenaries are already active in the two neighboring countries of Burkina Faso and Mali. Here you will always come back charged with serious war crimes placed.

Russia has long been pursuing its own interests in the region, which in the past were supposed to be enforced by the Wagner troops. In addition to economic interests, this also includes expanding one’s own political influence in the region and pushing back the West.

It is not yet possible to say whether the new military alliance will also make it more likely that Russian mercenaries will be deployed in Niger. After the alleged death of Wagner boss Prigozhin, the troupe is currently still without a leader. (Lucas Maier)