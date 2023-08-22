The supposed end of Putin’s rule was repeatedly predicted, but the Wagner mutiny left noticeable cracks in the system – and the elite is dissatisfied.

Moscow – The Wagner uprising in June lasted only a few hours and left deep rifts in the Russian president’s power apparatus. The shock of Vladimir Putin’s mild reaction to Prigozhin’s rebellion still runs deep. Recently there have been increasing reports of the danger of another attempted coup in Russia. How much is western wishful thinking and how many signs are there really?

Which signs speak for and which speak against an attempted coup in Russia

The danger of another coup attempt is increasing, said Christo Grozew from the investigative portal Bellingcat recently. The expert had already correctly predicted the past Wagner coup. In six months, Wagner boss Yevgeny Priogschin will either be dead or start a new uprising, the expert now predicted Financial Times. With the exception of the military complex, the Russian elite is generally not behind the Ukraine war – and Grozev suspected the coming uprising from this direction.

The dissatisfaction of the Russian elite seems to be growing. The Russian president is lacking in toughness and determination, is the current criticism from Putin’s close circles of power. This comes from a report by the news portal Bloomberg that cites several sources close to the Kremlin. Accordingly, influential hardliners are calling for the Kremlin chief to take more aggressive action in the Ukraine war. Putin’s problem: the hardliners seem to find a hearing in the Russian security sector.

Mobilization and removal of the military leadership: these are the demands made by hardliners on Putin

Like Prigozhin, the Russian hardliners are making demands Bloomberg according to the expulsion of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov. Likewise, the Kremlin chief should finally impose martial law and call out a second wave of mobilization, it said. The US magazine also had similar demands from Russian circles Newsweek reported with reference to internal sources.

With about four times the population, Russia could draw from a much larger pool of personnel than Ukraine. They see signs that the military leadership or the defense minister will be dismissed Bloomberg-Sources not currently. Neither is an immediate threat to Putin’s power. Nevertheless, the authority of the Russian president suffered and his reputation as a guarantor of stability suffered a severe blow from the Wagner mutiny, it said.

Putin gets some hardliners under control – and takes measures against a future coup

Former separatist leader Igor Girkin was until recently one of the biggest critics of Putin and the military leadership in Russia. “The country will not survive another six years in the power of this useless coward,” the nationalist said about the Kremlin chief on his Telegram channel. Girkin was arrested in July on charges of “public incitement to extremism”. He faces up to five years in prison. The Kremlin chief has already been able to get rid of this critical voice and other problems also appear to have been solved for the time being: General Sergei Surovikin, Deputy Chief of Staff Gerasimov, has completely disappeared from the public eye.

The military man known as “General Armageddon” was presumably identified as a Prigozhin sympathizer after the Wagner uprising. There is still uncertainty about his fate. According to his own statements, Wagner boss Prigoschin is in Africa – and his mercenary troupe could soon follow. The Kremlin also took measures to prevent future mutinies: a new law empowers the president to instruct governors to set up special militias to combat illegal armed groups. In addition, Putin strengthened the National Guard, which reports directly to him, and equipped them with heavy weapons, among other things.

Elite nervous about upcoming presidential elections – Putin “full of optimism”

In 2024 the next presidential elections will take place in Russia and Putin wants to secure his fifth term in office. But the economy is suffering from Western sanctions and the ruble is in free fall. While Moscow’s elite is increasingly nervous about the coming elections, the Kremlin boss himself sees no problems, according to observers. “Putin himself does not feel weakened. He is convinced that he is at the peak of his strength, he is self-confident and full of optimism, even euphoria,” said Tatiana Stanoyava from R. Politik Bloomberg.

His strategy is to present himself as a popular leader who has everything under control domestically and in the confrontation with the West, the news portal wrote. Putin’s optimism is apparently no coincidence: a survey by the Moscow institute Levada, which was considered neutral at least until the start of the Ukraine war, recently showed an approval rating of 82 percent for the president, although the Wagner uprising also did left its mark on public perception. Thanks to a constitutional change, the Kremlin chief could stay in power for two more terms until 2036. Then he would have replaced the former Soviet dictator Josef Stalin as the longest-serving ruler in recent history of the country. (beme)