In Mali, the president and head of government are arrested and deposed by the military. The attempted coup alarmed the international community.

Bamako – Mali has been badly shaken by wars and crises. After the last coup in August 2020, the country in northwest Africa seemed to be getting into calmer waters – but far from it.

Mali could slide into the next conflict. Because Vice President Assimi Goita, leader of the military coup last year, had interim President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane arrested by soldiers on Tuesday night and then removed them from their offices. Goita announced the measure on Tuesday via the state radio station ORTM and promised new elections in the coming year.

Mali: Prime Minister Ouane arrested by soldiers while talking to reporters

Just a few hours before the arrest, the interim government had appointed a new cabinet by decree. The arrest apparently took place while Prime Minister Ouane was on the phone with a reporter from the AFP news agency. How tagesschau.de reports, Ouane said that soldiers were coming “to fetch him”. Then the line broke off. The Prime Minister and President N’Daw were apparently taken to a military camp 15 kilometers away from the capital Bamako, where Islamists attacked a luxury hotel in 2017 and killed two people.

The coup attempt was apparently triggered by the fact that leading military officials were discriminated against in the reshuffle of the government. Although the military received numerous important ministries, two high-ranking officers were left with nothing. Sadio Camara lost his post as defense minister, Modibo Koné the post of security minister. Both were members of the now-defunct military junta that overthrew then President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta in August 2020.

Coup attempt in Mali: international community concerned about developments

The international community reacted promptly to developments in Mali. UN Secretary General António Guterres called for the prisoners to be released immediately. “We condemn what has happened in Mali in the past few hours,” said Charles Michel, President of the European Council, after consultations with the heads of state and government at the EU summit in Brussels.

It is to be hoped that the situation in Mali will not escalate as much after the recent incidents as it did in Myanmar, after head of government and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi was also arrested and ousted by the military. (mt)