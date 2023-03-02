Home page politics

Kassel – Leading for a year now Russia his war of aggression in the Ukraine, an end to the war is not in sight. February 24, 2022 had heralded the beginning of the Russian invasion and the Ukraine war. The effects of the war are to be mitigated by means of extensive sanctions by the West, but also by the Russian population and Wladimir Putin to feel for yourself.

In an interview with to the daily mirror British investigative journalist and Kremlin expert Catherine Belton commented on the current situation of the Kremlin boss. Belton works for them Financial Times as a correspondent in Moscow and spent seven years researching her book “In Putin’s Net”.

According to Belton, support for Putin’s course seems to be crumbling, and not just in close circles around the president. Because the war is lasting much longer than announced by Putin, people in the security apparatus and in diplomatic circles in Russia are very worried about the future. Belton explained that Putin himself has increasingly isolated himself from his personal circle over the past year. According to the expert, one reason for this could be the fear of an assassination attempt.

Foreclosure out of fear: Putin is losing the trust of the closest ranks in his cabinet

The President fears any direct contact. For example, for the first time Putin did not appear at the Christmas mass in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow. The meetings with his ministers are also increasingly taking place virtually. You can only get through to the president himself after numerous security checks. According to Belton, one explanation for this could be that Putin is also realizing how unpopular the war in Ukraine actually is among the Russian population.

But not only among the Russian population, but also among his closest confidants, there is growing concern. According to Belton, this also includes long-time companions who have been close to Putin since the 1990s.

The Russia expert sees one reason in the destruction of economic assets and the loss of political stability in Russia. Belton predicted that if there were even greater military defeats, things could get serious for Putin. She often hears that in Russian circles, among other things, the end of Lavrenty Beria, Stalin’s notorious head of the secret service, is mentioned. After Stalin’s death, Beria was deposed and executed. (Nicholas Mueller)