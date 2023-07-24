Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Another strange death has occurred in the circles of the Russian regime. Intercept specialist Cherepennikov was found dead.

Moscow — According to reports, Russian millionaire Anton Cherepennikov in his Muscovites office have been found dead. The 40-year-old entrepreneur was the founder of IKS Holding, the largest IT company in Russia. A friend of the deceased and the Russian opposition believe an assassination is possible. After all, Cherepennikov would not be the first Russian millionaire to suddenly die.

Putin’s wiretapping specialist dies: “Another mysterious death”

Cherepennikov is said to have died of cardiac arrest on Saturday (July 22), according to the Russian news agency Tass. Vasily Polonsky, a friend of the late millionaire, told the independent Russian-language news agency Bazathat he doesn’t believe in the official cause of death, like Newsweek reported. An autopsy is still pending Baza should have written.

An adviser to Ukraine’s intelligence agency, Anton Gerashenko, wrote on Twitter: “Another mysterious death of a top executive in Russia.”

The 40-year-old entrepreneur and IKS Holding were Ukraine warsanctioned it in 2023, as Gerashenko wrote. The company is “known as ‘tap’,” Geraschenko added. The “Yarovaya Law” allowed the company to intercept messages, images, videos or even voice messages from Russian telecommunications customers, reports Novaya Gazeta. The information was made available to the Russian secret service FSB.

Cherepennikov was also a long-time partner of oligarch Alisher Usmanov, who was also under sanctions Newsweek. He sat on the board of several companies controlled by Usmanov.

Russian wiretapping specialist dead: “assassination not excluded”

Like Polonski, the Russian opposition is not assuming a natural death. “His assassination cannot be ruled out as the security apparatus is desperate due to the failed war,” an opposition source said The Sun wrote. “He was an absolutely vital tool in Putin’s repression,” the source said.

Entrepreneur and millionaire Anton Cherepennikov was found dead in his Moscow office. © Sergei Savostyanov/IMAGO

The death joins a string of mysterious deaths of Russian oligarchs, top executives and military officials. As recently as July 20, just two days before Cherepennikov’s death, oligarch Igor Kudryakov was found dead in his Moscow apartment, Tass reported. According to official information, the 63-year-old died as a result of his cancer. In February 2023 came the so far Head of Russian Defense Ministry mysteriously killed. And also in December 2022 the reports of dead military men piled up. (vk)