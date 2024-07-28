Home page politics

From: Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

Bleak prospects for Volodymyr Selenskyj: The usefulness of the F-16 for Ukraine is increasingly being doubted in the USA. His army chief now says he cannot even have them housed in bunkered hangars.

No concrete hangar, no experienced pilot, no unrestricted attack authorization: the F-16 comes too late for the current tasks in the war.

Kiev – “I think people are waiting for that decisive moment when the jets arrive and everything changes, but it just doesn’t work that way,” says Michelle Curran about the imminent arrival of the F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine. WashingtonPost The former F-16 pilot suspects that people in Ukraine might expect too much from the machine.

F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine: Effect against Putin’s troops will probably take longer to arrive

An effect against Vladimir Putin’s troops may take longer to appear – as the WashingtonPost As is currently reported, there are increasing voices that dampen hopes that the machine can even bring about a decision in the Ukraine war, let alone favor it. It is simply too late for that.

Apparently the war has taken a development that was difficult to foresee when the machines were promised – and the conflict between the Ukrainian president and his Western supporters is becoming more acute, as the post writes. US officials are increasingly expressing their doubts that the fighter jets will be able to hold their own against the now effective Russian air defense. “Ukrainian officials, however, react with a familiar refrain: With the F-16 aircraft, as with other material, the West has delivered too little and too late,” she quotes the post.

Ukraine war has progressed: The F-16 fighter jets may be the same mistake as the Abrams

Analysts of the think tank Center for a New American Security are said to have fuelled the US government’s doubts: “The F-16 fighter jets could be primarily a psychological and moral boost for the Ukrainians and a threat to Russian conscripts – also because conditions on the battlefield have changed since last year, when the decision to send the aircraft was announced,” analyst Becca Wasser is said to have suggested.

“There is an immediate need for it. Often that immediate operational need is null and void at the time of delivery due to the speed of adaptation on the battlefield.”

The speed of arms deliveries has always been a source of anger for President Volodymyr Zelensky – now he will probably curse again: the first F-16 fighter jets will probably not arrive until much later. And fewer planes than hoped: six are being talked about. After that, another 20 planes are to follow. Delivery date: uncertain. Konstantin Krivolap is convinced that the first half dozen F-16 fighter jets will not appear in Ukrainian skies until October or November.

The Ukrainian analyst, who has repeatedly commented on aviation issues, has now told the news agency Union the culprit: Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor to US President Joe Biden. Krivolap said: “He believes that the time has not yet come and that the Ukrainians are in too much of a hurry.” In Becca Wasser’s opinion, the F-16s could be at risk of the same mistake as the Western tanks, especially the US Abrams: delivered too late, used too inadequately – ultimately simply overtaken by the course of the war.

The US fear of Putin: No clearance to fire with Western weapons beyond 100 kilometers

“We have seen this fairly routine pattern when it comes to Western military equipment for Ukraine,” she said. “There is an immediate need for it. Often, that immediate operational need is null and void by the time of delivery due to the speed of adaptation on the battlefield,” the analyst is quoted as saying by the post quoted. In addition, no one seems to know what the F-16 pilots will be allowed to do during operations and what they will be prohibited from doing: “According to official information, Washington has restricted Kyiv to a firing distance of less than 100 kilometers within the border,” the paper writes.

If this were to apply to the F-16, its usefulness would be more than debatable, although the fighter jet is designed to fight enemy aircraft as well as ground targets. However, according to the WashingtonPost the training is less successful than previously assumed or reported: The magazine Air Force reported in February of a first batch of eight pilots – referring to the Air National Guard providing training. Four more pilots are to be trained this year.

Putin is now slowing down: Waiting for the West to become war-weary

Newsweek At the same time, the British Ministry of Defence reported on a report that ten Ukrainians had already completed a British military flight school in March and would then be trained by the French Air Force – only then would they be allowed to climb into the cockpit of an F-16. It is possible that this is all taking too long; the Ukrainians also now seem to be complaining that they can only spare their pilots for a short time for training because they are missing from the front.

In addition, the post Reports suggest that Russia is advancing slowly but steadily in Donbass, neglecting Kharkiv for now and trying to tie down Ukrainian troops until either their will to defend themselves wanes or the West buckles under growing war fatigue. Ukraine’s hopes now rest on the F-16s to thwart this Russian tactic and produce quick, decisive results. The F-16s are expected to be able to prevent the Russian air force from getting close enough to Ukraine to carry out effective glide-bombing attacks.

According to the post The F-16s are to fly no closer than 25 kilometers to the Russian border – the weapons’ sensors are modern enough to use missiles to keep the Russian air force at a distance. It seems difficult to imagine more than this support for the country’s own air defense. However, even this will be a serious challenge for Ukraine, because just to force Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table, Ukraine would need many times more than the 65 aircraft that Ukraine has been promised.

F-16 fighter jets in the fight against Russia: Ukraine needs an entire fleet against Putin’s troops

At least that is what Christopher Koeltzow, Brent Peterson and Eric Williams claim: “In order to create a strategic ‘fleet in the making’ that Russia must respect, the size of the F-16 fleet is important,” write the analysts of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

They calculate that Ukraine needs almost twelve fighter squadrons to provide the air support required for the ground war, and believe that a larger air fleet is necessary for the core tasks of the F-16: suppression of enemy air defenses, air defense against cruise missiles, and defensive, ground-based air defense. “This goal would require 216 F-16s with 18 aircraft per squadron.”

F-16 fighter jet fleet: Haggling over the “miracle weapon” – Selenskyj complains about “one step forward and two steps back”

However, the accommodation of the aircraft also seems uncertain and may even turn all previous assumptions on their head. No Ukrainian airfield is safe from Russian missiles. Oleksandr Syrsky described it as “impossible” to the WashingtonPost the construction of covered, bomb-proof concrete hangars to protect the machines as best as possible. The Colonel General and Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine told the newspaper: Instead, Ukraine uses camouflage techniques and even parks model airplanes at airfields as a deception maneuver.

Overall, this is depressing news for Selenskyj, as he already told the news agency Reuters and never tires of criticising the behaviour of Western governments: “Every decision that we and then all of us come to together is delayed by about a year.” He believes that a change in thinking in the West is particularly important – with regard to the delivery of ready-to-use weapons or trained forces: “But it is what it is: a big step forward, but two steps back beforehand. So we need to change the paradigm a little.”