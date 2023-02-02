Home page politics

The Ukraine war now lasts around eleven months. Russia is stepping up its attacks, especially in the south of the country. The current development in the news ticker.

Before EU summit: Selenskyj reports on successes

Selenskyj reports on successes EU chief diplomat: Fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine not ruled out

Editor's note: Read the latest developments from the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Moscow/Kyiv – After a heavy rocket hit a residential building in Ukraine, Russia’s president wants Wladimir Putin celebrate a World War II-era victory this Thursday (February 2nd). As Ukraine mourns the dead of rocket terror in Kramatorsk, Putin commemorates the 80th anniversary of the Red Army’s victory in the Battle of Stalingrad against the Wehrmacht. To do this, the 70-year-old travels to the city of Volgograd, which is currently called Stalingrad again for a short time according to the place-name signs because of the anniversary. In Ukraine, however, the salvage work continued after the rocket hit Kramatorsk. By Thursday morning, three bodies had been recovered from the rubble. The number of injured rose to 21.

Ukrainian soldiers on the front line in Donetsk region. © Andriy Dubchak/dpa

In the war that began on February 24, Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine with rocket attacks, most recently aimed primarily at the country’s energy infrastructure. Again and again, simple houses are hit, which is why many civilians die as a result of Putin’s war. According to the United Nations, more than 7,000 people have died in Ukraine as a result of Putin’s war.

News on the Ukraine war: Selenskyj reports on successes ahead of the summit with the EU

informed in his nightly video message Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of an EU-Ukraine summit this Friday on “successes” in the work of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies. For example, a police department that is said to have covered a prostitute ring was caught. There was violence against girls, said Selenskyj. There are first arrests. According to the authorities, the officials are said to have collected one million euros in “protection money” every month.

Selenskyj had recently announced that he would take action against corruption, abuse of office and other criminal behavior in the civil service. He said senior officials in the Customs Service had been fired. In addition, the SBU secret service, investigators and prosecutors have carried out dozens of raids in different regions of the country to collect evidence for criminal proceedings. “Justice will be established.”

News on the Ukraine war: EU chief diplomat does not rule out fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is not ruling out the possibility that fighter jets will be delivered to Ukraine, despite the current reluctance of countries such as Germany and the United States. The delivery of tanks was also initially highly controversial, said the Spaniard in the run-up to an EU-Ukraine summit on Friday (February 3). Kyiv. In the end, however, an agreement was reached on the subject and the “red line” was crossed. So far, there have been warnings of escalation risks for all arms deliveries, he said. (Talk to agencies)