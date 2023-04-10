Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschossmann

The Russian moderator Vladimir Solovyov vilifies compatriots who are against a possible Russian nuclear strike – he can imagine a clear “Casus Belli”.

Moscow – It would probably be the most terrible way in which the Ukraine war could get much worse: the use of Russian nuclear weapons. Using this weapon of destruction – there are also critical voices in Russia. The moderator of the Russian state television, Vladimir Solovyov, has now openly attacked these critics.

Solovyov is also called “Putin’s voice” because of his closeness to the head of the Kremlin. He spoke of “messed-up pacifists in Russia” who would “under no circumstances” use this type of weapon.

Vladimir Solovyov (archive image) © Sergei Karpukhin/imago

Solovyov sees a reason for a nuclear attack in the scenario of an attack on Putin

Solovyov made the comment on his radio show Full Contact. He drew a scenario: If enemies of the Kremlin try to assassinate its president, Russia must act. If the assassination of Vladimir Putin were “carried out by foreign secret services”, this would be a “casus belli and there would be an immediate nuclear strike”.

Casus belli is a Latin expression for an action or situation that provokes or justifies war. The video for the radio show got loud Newsweek from Russian Media Monitoran independent group founded by investigative journalist Julia Davis “to combat Russian propaganda”, translated and published on YouTube.

On Ukraine successes: Russia ‘will fully enter the war’

Solovyov later predicted that Russia would “fully enter the war” if Ukraine achieved “strategic success” with a counterattack. He said he had “no doubt” how Putin would react to such a setback: “If necessary, there will be a mobilization of our society and industry. All necessary army reserves will be drawn on.”

Solovyov further said that Russia was “troubled like never before and will continue to fight despite temporary casualties”. This should be done “until the Nazis’ Ukrainian nation is completely destroyed along with their collaborators, including Poland, the Baltic states and other scumbags.” The Nazi accusation against Ukraine is a standard stylistic device of Russian propaganda. (cgsc)

