Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov during a media event in St. Petersburg. (Archive photo) © Pavel Bednyakov/Imago

Since Russia is only making slow progress in the Ukraine war, renewed partial mobilization is expected. According to state television, death was inevitable anyway.

Moscow – In his TV show, Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov called on the population not to be afraid of death. Life is “completely overrated” anyway and death is inevitable, Solovyov said according to fr.de.

What sounds like something out of a movie is in Russia now bitter reality. “Putin’s voice” has been speaking out for months, as Solovyov is often called, more and more radical on state television. According to the moderator, however, the Russians need not fear anything, since everyone “goes to heaven” anyway – an excerpt from the program is circulating, among other things Twitter. The excerpt from the state TV was shared for the first time by Julia Davies, reporter for the news portal Daily Beast and expert on Russian state media.

Mobilization for Ukraine war? Russia’s state TV launches propaganda machine

the Ukraine suspects that the Russian propaganda machine the population to prepare for a new wave of mobilization: As the Ukrainska Pravda reported, the head of Ukraine’s defense intelligence service assumes that Moscow the next move to move in will start as early as January 5th.

According to Russian information, at least 300,000 people “joined” the army during the last partial mobilization in autumn 2022 – around 150,000 are said to have left in the fall Ukraine war have been deployed. meanwhile called Kyiv the Russian soldiers gave up several times.

The Russian narrative, according to which one is in the neighboring country fight “Satan” and “Neo-Nazis and drug addicts”., Vladimir Solovyov has repeated several times. The guests of his TV show supported the chief propagandist in his claims that while Russian men used to live from day to day, they now have “a higher purpose” – and that is why death is worth it. (nak)