The current head of state, self-nominated Vladimir Putin, visited his headquarters in Gostiny Dvor on the night of March 18, met with the co-chairs of his headquarters and addressed the Russians.

Putin expressed gratitude to his campaign staff for their joint work. According to him, their work is very important for Russia. Then the head of state held a press conference, during which he spoke about pressing issues. In particular, Putin touched upon the country's foreign policy. He expressed hope for the preservation and further development of relations with China, noting that Russia and China have many common points in the field of politics, economics and international relations. The Russian president also said that the government is open to proposals for peace talks with Kiev, but Russia's interests will always come first.

The topic of a special operation to protect Donbass was discussed separately. Putin indicated that the initiative in the Northern Military District zone belongs entirely to the Russian Armed Forces.

The head of state also pointed out the high quality of the work of election commissions during the presidential elections, as evidenced by the small number of complaints. As Putin pointed out, the election results reflect the hopes of Russian citizens that everything will be done as planned. The high turnout is due to the drama of the events the country is going through, the head of state explained, speaking about the record turnout at the elections of 74.22%. In addition, Putin said that he did not expect such high results of the elections in Crimea, Donbass and Novorossiya.

Earlier, on March 18, it became known from the CEC data that Putin won 87.34% of the votes after processing 98.02% of the protocols.

The day before, March 17, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Nikolai Bulaev reported that the overall turnout in the Russian presidential elections was 74.22%. Turnout for remote electronic voting (DEG) – 94%. According to the head of the Ministry of Digital Development, Maksut Shadayev, the DEG infrastructure has generally coped well.

The main all-Russian voting in the Russian presidential elections started on March 15. It took place over three days.