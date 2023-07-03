Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

After the attempted coup in Russia, all eyes are on Vladimir Putin. Not only could he fear for his power, but also for his life.

After the failed coup attempt by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and his mercenary army in Russia, are not only Prigozhin’s days but also Putin’s days numbered? At least that’s what the Ukrainian Zelenskyi adviser Mykhailo Podoliak suspects. After Putin’s position of political power was severely weakened by the incident, his death was only a matter of time.

According to experts, Putin could try to have Prigozhin assassinated despite an official agreement. This is also the opinion of Podoliak, as he said in an interview with the Picture stressed. “Putin’s reputation is for keeping everyone in fear. Therefore, for him it is a personal matter to destroy Prigozhin as soon as possible,” said the presidential adviser. With the coup attempt, the Wagner boss managed within 24 hours to make Putin look like a weak president. “I have the impression that Prigozhin is exposed to great physical risks – and these will only increase.” The mutiny showed that Putin’s presidency in Russia is drawing to a close.

Does Putin lose his life as well as his power? Historian expects change of power

The Russian historian Andrei Zubov also shares this thesis. “After Prigozhin’s rebellion, Putin no longer commands the elites. He also no longer has the people under his control, it seems,” he said in an interview withamplificationthe Russian exile medium meduza translated into english.

How bleak is Putin’s future? © Gavriil GRIGOROV / SPUTNIK / AFP

A clear sign of this is, among other things, that the authorities did not stand in the way of Prigozhin’s uprising. It is therefore not true that the authorities rallied around Putin and helped him: “If that were true, Prigozhin would not even have made it to Rostov”. Zubov suspects that a change of power is only a matter of months – or even weeks.

Selenskyj adviser sure: Putin’s death after attempted coup in Russia only a matter of time

Zelenskyj’s adviser, Podoljak, goes one step further – and predicts not only Putin’s loss of power, but also his death. Now that Russia is suffering additional noticeable losses in the Ukraine war, “elites are trying to seize power, and Putin already has a very limited lifespan.” If the Kremlin chief loses control, he also loses a lot of security and quickly becomes a target.

Putin is likely to be aware of the growing danger to life in the event of a change of power. After all, in the past few years of his tenure, various mysterious deaths of influential Russian oligarchs have followed one another. Since the beginning of the Ukraine war alone, numerous Russian super-rich have died suddenly – often after criticizing Putin’s war. (nz)