The German Foreign Ministry will stop calling Putin the President of Russia, only by his last name

The German Foreign Ministry (MFA) will begin to refer to Russian President Vladimir Putin in official documents only by his last name and without indicating his position. This was stated by the official representative of the German ministry, Sebastian Fischer.

Cabinet spokeswoman Christiane Hofmann added that the German government does not consider the recent Russian presidential elections to be legitimate. In her opinion, the voting took place in “an atmosphere of intimidation and arrests.” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in turn, decided don't congratulate Putin with victory in the elections.

We do not consider the so-called elections in Russia to be either free or fair. The result appears to have been known in advance. These, in our opinion, were undemocratic elections Christiane HofmannGerman government representative

In Germany they said that they had previously called Putin only by his last name.

An official representative of the German Foreign Ministry explained that the practice of indicating only his last name for the Russian President is not new. According to him, the Russian president was previously indicated in documents only by last name, without indicating his position. At the same time, on the website of the diplomatic department, Putin is listed as the President of Russia.

“The same way we did it in the past – “Putin”. I don’t remember that we have added any designation recently,” Fischer said in response to the question of how the German Foreign Ministry will call the Russian president.

Journalists asked Hoffman has the same question. They remembered that Germany calls the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko a ruler, not a president, since Germany refused to recognize Lukashenko as the legitimate president of the republic after the last elections. Journalists asked whether the same scheme would apply to the Russian president.

“At the moment we do not have a dialogue with Vladimir Putin, so right now the question [о том, как его называть] not worth it. But I made it clear that we do not recognize these elections as legitimate,” replied the representative of the German government. She added that there is no free expression in Russia and the country “is, as the chancellor has already stated, a dictatorship.”

Zakharova responded to the German Foreign Ministry with a quote from English literature

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the decision of the German Foreign Ministry not to indicate Putin’s position in official documents and cited a quote from the English writer Rudyard Kipling. She compared German politicians to animals afraid of fire. Zakharova also advised the German Foreign Ministry to call doctors, pointing out “memory lapses and acute phobias.”

Remember, as Rudyard Kipling said: “Bagheera called fire the Red Flower, because not a single animal in the jungle would call fire by its real name. All animals are mortally afraid of fire and come up with hundreds of names just to avoid calling it directly.” Maria Zakharovarepresentative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Earlier, the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, was outraged by the election results in Russia. In his opinion, they took place in a “limited political environment.”

The current President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, won 87.28 percent of the votes in the presidential elections based on the results of processing 100 percent of the protocols. This will be Putin's fifth term as head of state.

At the same time, the candidate from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kharitonov received 4.31 percent of the vote, the vice-speaker of the lower house of parliament and the candidate from the New People party Vladislav Davankov – 3.85 percent, and the head of the LDPR party Leonid Slutsky – 3.2 percent.