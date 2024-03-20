Blinken blocked G7 statement on Russian presidential election results

The G7 countries wanted to officially condemn Vladimir Putin's victory in the Russian presidential elections. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken blocked this statement, writes La Reppublica with reference to personal sources.

According to the publication, a statement calling the Russian elections a farce was prepared in Italy. The US State Department, in turn, considered the language proposed in the document inappropriate.

G7 statement received approval from another US politician

At the same time, the statement received preliminary approval from US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. According to a White House spokesman, the reality is that Vladimir Putin is the president of Russia. He stressed that the United States will act on this basis.

But this reality does not negate the fact that the elections did not meet the criteria of freedom and democracy Jake SullivanUS National Security Advisor

Journalists suggested that the reason for Blinken's decision was his differences with Sullivan, as well as State Department concerns about possible Russian interference in the upcoming US presidential election. They noted that earlier both politicians spoke critically about the past presidential elections in Russia. At the same time, the Russian side has repeatedly stated that Moscow has never interfered in the American elections and will not do anything similar in the upcoming vote.

Photo: Evelyn Hockstein / Pool / Reuters

In Italy, opinions about Putin's victory differed

The Americans called the election of the Russian leader “unfree and unfair,” after which the majority of representatives of the collective West agreed with this formulation, recalls TASS. At the same time, in Italy, opinions about Putin's victory were partially divided, which provoked a new wave of disputes regarding the stability of the ruling alliance.

Thus, Deputy Prime Minister of Italy, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport of the country, leader of the League party Matteo Salvini said that he “took note of the result of the Russian elections.” He emphasized that “the people who vote are always right.”

At the same time, the second deputy prime minister of Italy and the country's foreign minister, head of the Forward Italy party, Antonio Tajani, emphasized that the Russian presidential elections were marked by “pressure and violence.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni herself only drew attention to the alleged illegality of the elections in the “occupied Ukrainian territories.”

The US State Department refused to congratulate Putin

Deputy head of the US State Department press service Vedant Patel said that the United States will not congratulate Putin on his victory in the elections. According to him, the US government understands that Putin will remain president of Russia.

I think it's safe to say that there will be no congratulatory calls from the United States Vedant Patel Deputy Chief of Press Service of the US State Department

Patel noted that Washington considers the presidential elections in Russia neither free nor fair.

Shortly before this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was not ready to listen to US assessments of the past presidential elections. He clarified that Washington’s position on this situation is quite expected and predictable. The United States is a country that is de facto at war with Russia, so one should not expect any other assessments from the American side, he added.

Photo: Sputnik/Sergei Bobylev/Kremlin/Reuters

The Russian presidential elections took place from March 15 to 17. For the first time, they were held over three days and using remote electronic voting, which was available in about a third of the country's regions. According to the Central Election Commission, after processing 100 percent of the protocols, the current head of state, Vladimir Putin, won with 87.28 percent of the votes. In the 2024 elections, a record turnout in the modern history of Russia was recorded – 77.44 percent.