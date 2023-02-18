Home page politics

Lukashenko invites his Russian and US counterparts Putin and Biden to Belarus for negotiations on the Ukraine war.

Update from Saturday, February 18, 2:16 p.m.: Biden wants to send a clear message to Putin during his trip to Poland on the anniversary of the Ukraine war: In a speech on Tuesday (February 21), he wanted to make it clear that “the United States will continue to stand by Ukraine as long as necessary is,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. The US President has not yet commented on Lukashenko’s invitation to talks in Belarus.

Putin’s vassal invites Biden to Belarus to ‘end the war’

MINSK – Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has invited US President Joe Biden and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to a meeting in Minsk to “end the war”. The invitation came after Biden announced it would be celebrating the anniversary of the Ukraine War to travel to Poland from February 20th to 22nd.

“Why is Biden going to Poland? Why Poland?” Lukashenko said, according to the Belarusian news agency BelTA. He accused Poland of being significantly involved in the escalation of the war. He urged the US President to also travel to Belarus. “We are ready to receive him in Minsk and have a serious talk if he wants peace in Ukraine,” Lukashenko continued. “Even Putin will fly to Minsk for the meeting.”

Negotiations in the Ukraine War: Invitation to Belarus

He will ensure Biden’s “safety, security and comfort” and promised that he will not regret the meeting for negotiations in the Ukraine war. “The three of us will sit down and solve the problem,” Lukashenko claimed. He even suggested the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invite to the scheduled talks – “if Biden is ready”. Lukashenko is not confident that Biden will accept the invitation. He believes Biden “will not come,” but stressed that “he should come to end the war and prevent more casualties.”

Belarus is considered a loyal ally of the Kremlin. Russia used the country to launch his invasion of the Ukraine to start on February 24, 2022. Even before the war began, Russian troops were allowed to conduct exercises on Belarusian territory – Russia is “legally, morally and politically an ally,” as Lukashenko emphasized again. This is one of the reasons why the Belarusian ruler wants to present himself as a mediator for negotiations in the Ukraine war.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: what is Belarus doing?

So far, however, Belarus has not actively intervened in the ongoing Ukraine war. But if the country is attacked, it will join the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Lukashenko warned. According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), these threats are just part of a long-running Russian information campaign. “We continue to assess that it is extremely unlikely that Belarusian forces will invade Ukraine.” (tt)