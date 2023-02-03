Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Russian moderator Vladimir Solovyov at the Moscow City Forum. (Archive photo) © Sergei Karpukhin/Imago

“Putin’s Voice” once again launches a sweeping attack on state television. In addition to Chancellor Scholz and Foreign Minister Baerbock, the German press was also attacked.

Moscow – The top Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has once again shot at the German government on Russian state television. This time in focus: Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock (Green). “It’s you, Baerbock, the Russia declared war. It’s you, Scholz, who turned out not to be a Hanseatic businessman, but a complete idiot,” said the 59-year-old on his show “The Evening with Vladimir Solovyov”.

Scholz would “betray the shadow of the great German chancellors” and erase “the foundations of post-war German politics.” The traffic light government would have “plunged Germany into poverty and inflation” because “Russian energy, which is more than cheap, is no longer bought”. Instead, at the command of the “occupational authorities,” they would resort to “overpriced” American energy. Solovyov thus serves the conspiracy myth according to which Germany is not a separate state and is still governed by the occupying powers.

Previously, Solovyov had been loudly upset about his own station because he only went on the air after a few minutes and was talking to himself until then. As is usually the case, the excerpt was shared by US journalist Julia Davis on Twitter via her “Russian Media Monitor”.

Solovyov shoots at German press: “The heirs of Goebbels”

In addition to Scholz and Baerbock, the moderator also took on the German press. Alexander Sosnowski, a Russian author, told Solovyov “that the German Goebbels press” would report regularly on his show. Therefore, the propagandist “learned German” and would like to provide his programs with “German subtitles” in the future. If there is still freedom of expression in Germany, Solovyov says, “then start broadcasting our programs, which we will translate into German at our own expense for you beggars.”

Until then, the moderator would like to “turn to you, the heirs of Goebbels, the escaped Nazi pigs! Yes, that’s you, image, star and all the other non-entities. The rhetoric of Russian propaganda often alludes to the Nazi era. In the past, Solovyov referred to Baerbock as “Frau Ribbentrop” – Hitler’s foreign minister – and offered a bizarre Hitler impersonation last yearwhen he played a speech by Olaf Scholz on his show. (nak)