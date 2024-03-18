Home page politics

Russia received masses of weapons and ammunition from North Korea in 2023. But the “communist” country also receives goods from Moscow.

Pyongyang/Moscow – Actually it should be after more than two years Ukraine war Russia is also running out of ammunition. However, the giant empire can look forward to supplies from North Korea. Like the US magazine Time Citing the South Korean Ministry of Defense writes, the country has rulers Kim Jong Un Russia will be supplied with 7,000 container loads of ammunition and weapons in 2023.

North Korea receives 9,000 container loads from Russia

According to the report, North Korea had received more than 9,000 container loads of aid from Russia. According to South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik, Russia may have supplied North Korea with fuel “in defiance of UN Security Council sanctions that strictly restrict the import of oil and petroleum products into the country.” Time reported further.

The delivery from Russia has apparently led to relaxation in North Korea. “The economic situation was very bad, but since last year the situation in terms of food and fuel has improved significantly in return for arms exports to Russia,” the US news agency quotes UPI the South Korean defense minister.

Russia and North Korea are expanding relations – Kim Jong Un has been in power since 2011

Relations between the two states, which are isolated from the West, have improved significantly since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. The Russian President Wladimir Putin had presented North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with a Russian luxury limousine from the Aurus brand during his visit to Russia last September, which now also serves as the president's state car.

Since the visit, both countries have significantly increased their cooperation. A UN expert report recently said that North Korea imported significantly more goods in 2023 and expanded its trade with its new partner Russia. The US government announced in October that North Korea had sent military equipment and ammunition to Russia for the war in Ukraine.

The North Korean ruler was also one of the first to congratulate Putin on his re-election. Kim Jong Un has been in power in North Korea since 2011; at that time he took over the leadership of the country after his father's death. He relies on constant rearmament and the expansion of the nuclear capacities of his military. There have already been four nuclear weapons tests during his term in office, the most recent in 2017. (erpe/AFP)