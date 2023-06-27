Home page politics

After the Wagner uprising, Putin addressed Russia in a short speech. Various experts classify the words of the ruler.

MOSCOW – Two days after Wagner soldiers rolled towards Moscow on Saturday evening (June 24), Vladimir Putin addressed the Russian population. The TV speech was short and surprising. Because: Putin thanked the Wagner insurgents of all people. By stopping the advance, they would have prevented bloodshed.

He then reverted to old patterns: he leveled allegations against Ukraine and its allies. “The entire military, economic and information machinery of the West is directed against us,” it said. His stance on the attackers of the weekend – den Wagner mercenaries – remained confused. What did Putin intend with the speech? Various experts classify the words of the Kremlin boss.

Putin’s TV speech: Expert recognizes dubious message – should that calm the Russians?

How CNN-Russia expert Jill Dougherty analyzed, judged Wladimir Putin his speech primarily to the people of Russia. “Putin wanted to convince the Russians that everything is okay, that everything is under control,” Dougherty said. He wanted to preserve the impression that the power and security organs were incapable of acting, according to the dpa. He commended the courage and self-sacrifice of Russian pilots who were killed while confronting the insurgents.

Russian society has shown itself to be united in its opposition to the uprising. In the end, the subversives recognized this and gave up, said Putin about the crowd, which Prigozhin and his soldiers said goodbye to, some with shouts of “Wagner” and selfies.

In his speech, Putin tried to justify that the state and the citizens are united, Dougherty analyzes from this. “It reminded me of the Soviet times, when it was said that state and people were united,” says the expert. The only message she recognized in the speech was: “Be patriots, then everything will be fine.” Dubious in view of the fact that many Russians are unsettled by the uprising, according to the CNN-expert.

Putin’s speech on state TV: Putin portrays Wagner mercenaries as victims

The second group that Putin addressed were the mercenaries of the Wagner Group itself. The Kremlin boss clearly distinguished between the boss and the individual soldiers. The Wagner fighters had been abused for an individual’s personal goals and ambitions, but had already demonstrated their patriotism in the past, he said. It was an attempt to “reinvolve the Wagner soldiers and open a window for them,” he said ARD-Correspondent Olaf Bock. Why? From the point of view of many Russians, “these Wagner fighters are actually heroes too. From their point of view, they have done a good job in the Ukraine,” said Bock.

Russia expert Viktor Funk also appreciated the speech Twitter as an attempt by Putin to bring parts of the Wagner group under the control of his Defense Ministry. According to Funk, anyone who doesn’t want that should be “expelled from the country”. Putin had offered the Wagner mercenaries to join the military, go home, or go into exile in Belarus.

According to Funk, Prigozhin himself made it very clear to Putin that “his days as the leader of a private army in Russia are over.” According to Funk, however, the fact that Putin sent the Wagner boss to Belarus shows that the Kremlin boss still needs Prigozhin. In combination with this, Putin’s speech can probably be understood both as a calculation and as an unfortunate attempt to calm the population.

See the message to the Wagner mercenaries CNNHowever, expert Jill Dougherty is clear: “This is the end.” Like Funk, she sees only three options for the mercenaries: join the army, go home or go into exile. How the Wagner soldiers will decide is not yet clear. An ex-commander already made it clear that Wagner would not submit to the military. Housing for the mercenaries is already being built in Belarus. (chd/dpa)