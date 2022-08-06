Home page politics

Of: Franziska Black

Split

Vladimir Solovyov, a friend of Putin, is one of the most famous TV faces in Russia. Numerous Russians watch his political talk – including verbal hate speech.

Moscow – “Sunday evening with Vladimir Solovyov” is the name of a political talk show on Russian state television – but it is obviously not differentiated and balanced there. “Germany is the ultimate evil,” roared the moderator of the same name on his show. He has “a great hatred of Scholz and all political Nazis”. That reports the picture.

The background, of course, was the Ukraine war. Solovyov’s hatred of Germany became apparent as early as June. Moderator Solovyov called Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) a “moth” – because of the German arms deliveries to Kyiv. “It was not Putin who made the fatal mistake, but Gorbachev when he allowed the reunification of Germany – and Stalin when he decided that Germany could continue to exist,” he quoted mirror the 58-year-old on.

Vladimir Solovyov in July 2022 © IMAGO/Evgeny Biyatov

The dpa correspondent Hannah Wagner was appalled by Solojov’s “political talk”. In a May show, he aped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and then mocked Ukrainian soldiers captured at the Azov Steelworks, she reported. Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin did not even begrudge them a hero’s death, Solojow scoffed. And the invited RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonian only commented: “They surrendered because they are Nazis.” It’s no wonder that critics see Soloyov as one of the Kremlin’s most important propagandists.

Vladimir Putin: The political career of the Russian head of state in pictures View photo gallery

Putin friend on live TV: “Hitler was a very brave person”

Solovyov has not only made gaffes since the Ukraine war. In February 2021, he referred to Adolf Hitler according to the Moscow Times on his show as a “very brave man” and praised his performance as a soldier in World War I. Latvia’s Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics then announced an entry ban for Solovyov. Solovyov has had his show since 2012, according to the Grimme Prize-winning portal decoder.org is she high in ratings.

When the war broke out, the EU and Canada imposed sanctions on Solovyov. T-online.de reports shortly afterwards that Solovyov had a fit of anger because of it. Of course again on TV. The corresponding YouTube video is no longer available – at least in Germany.

Russia’s state television and its role in the Ukraine war In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin bans the spread of alleged false news about Russia’s armed forces. Officially, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and his followers are only talking about a “special military operation”. Violators of the new law face up to 15 years in prison. In March 2022, journalist Marina Ovsyannikova dared to stage a live protest on Russian state television against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia fined them. The distribution of the Russian state media RT and Sputnik has been banned in the EU since the beginning of March because they are accused of war propaganda. In July, RT France failed in its case against the EU broadcasting ban before the European Court of Justice. The offshoot RT Germany is also not allowed to broadcast in this country.

The Russian newspaper critical of the Kremlin Novaya Gazeta had to stop publication in March. For example, she had previously asked a psychiatrist for an article. He should review Solovyov’s TV appearances, like that FAZ reported. His diagnosis: psychotic derailments. (frs with dpa material)