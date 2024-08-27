Home policy

From: Patrick Mayer

Press Split

Ukrainian troops continue to advance in the Russian region of Kursk. They seem to have found a way to counter one of Vladimir Putin’s feared weapons.

Kursk – There are now said to be more than 6,000 soldiers that Kiev has sent across the border into Russia in the Ukraine war to support the army of Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin in the Russian region of Kursk.

Ukraine’s Kursk offensive: Russia’s Lancet drone fails to stop attacks

As the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its daily situation report on August 26, Moscow has even withdrawn “forces from lower-priority offensive operations” in Ukraine in recent days for the defense of Kursk Oblast.

But after more than three weeks, this defense has still not been successful. This is probably because the Ukrainians are relying on delivered Western tanks in their advance, despite their own heavy losses. And because the Ukrainian armed forces have apparently found a simple but effective means of countering Putin’s feared Lancet drone.

Weapons of Vladimir Putin: Ukrainians have not been able to escape the Lancet

Ukrainian military bloggers shared a video on X showing a Ukrainian tank and infantry unit in the border region. The front tank was attacked at high speed by a “lurking guided missile” ZALA Lancet after the crew had fired powerful shots. What is striking is that the tank had a net mounted on it that can apparently be pushed over the turret of the battle tank and back again. Or in this case, it could.

The kamikaze drone Lancet crashed into the net structure in a steep dive and literally blew it off the tank. But the tank itself remained largely undamaged, according to the video. Ukrainian military bloggers pointed this out emphatically in their posts about the video on social media. After all, the Kiev army has not been able to really defend itself against the Lancet in the Ukraine war, which is why the Russian invasion troops used the Loitering Weapon, the technical term for this weapon, to take out enemy tanks in droves.

Tanks of Ukraine: Will the effect of Russia’s Lancet fizzle out during the Kursk offensive?

This was especially the case during the failed Ukrainian counteroffensive in early summer 2023, when the crews of the Leopard 2 tanks and the Bradley infantry fighting vehicles were also unable to evade the Lancet with its three-kilogram warhead. One reason: only the most modern tanks currently have so-called air-burst ammunition, in which an approaching projectile is detected by camera sensors and shot down with shrapnel ammunition like a shotgun. However, the tank shown in the video looks very much like an old T-64 from former Soviet production, which does not have such air-burst ammunition devices.

During the invasion of Kursk Oblast, the relatively simple net construction was apparently sufficient to defend the battle tank against Putin’s Lancet, which was diving towards them at a top speed of 300 km/h. The Russian drone pilot, who controls the “lurking weapon” from a distance using an integrated camera, was obviously unable to avoid the simple homemade obstacle, which is why the tank crew was apparently able to continue fighting after a short break and the hit against them.

Losses against Russia: Ukraine has already lost many Marder tanks

As of August 27, the Ukrainian units are now said to have more than 80 settlements and villages southwest of the city of Kursk (around 415,000 inhabitants) under their control, according to Kiev’s statement on the daring move. While Putin’s regime bombarded Ukrainian cities with hundreds of rockets in response to the Kursk offensive and even fired two CH-101 cruise missiles at the huge dam on the Kiev Sea, Ukraine claims to have captured up to 600 Russian soldiers for prisoner exchanges.

It is also increasingly using western tanks from former NATO stocks. After a video of the use of a Ukrainian Marder infantry fighting vehicle made in Germany in the Kursk Oblast had already made the rounds on social media, Ukrainian soldiers and bloggers have now shared image sequences of a Challenger 2 battle tank once made in Britain – also equipped with a net structure to protect against drones. Allegedly taken in the Russian region near the border. The use of western weapons is a risky venture. According to the open source intelligence website Oryx The Ukrainians have already lost 26 of 120 Marders delivered and two of a total of 14 Challenger 2s. (pm)