Home policy

From: Simon Schröder

Press Split

Putin is under pressure in the Ukraine war: The Kursk offensive in Russia is putting the autocrat in a tight spot. Meanwhile, tanks are also becoming scarce.

Kiev – Western arms deliveries enable Ukraine to stand up to Russia. And even go on the offensive, as in Kursk. The military equipment from the West also includes the Dutch YPR-765 infantry fighting vehicleThe small military vehicle is small, maneuverable and can even be remote controlled.

Now Russian soldiers are said to have stolen some of the vehicles – only to bitterly regret the theft a short time later. After the Russians had stolen the vehicle, they used it themselves at the front, as Forbes reported. The Ukrainian armed forces did not hesitate for long: in a Ukrainian attack, the vehicle was destroyed, as can be seen in drone footage – a short process.

A destroyed Russian tank in the Kursk region. (Archive photo) © Uncredited/AP/dpa

Russia is running out of tanks: The wear and tear in the Ukraine war is showing its first dents

The fact that the Russians are using the stolen vehicle themselves also shows one thing clearly: Russia’s tank supply is running out – the old Soviet warehouses are gradually emptying. Although Ukraine is outnumbered by Russia and artillery ammunition is always in short supply, Kiev has been able to put a stop to Moscow’s tanks, mainly thanks to the inexpensive FPV drones.

In the 29 months that the War in Ukraine Russia has lost around 6500 tanks, as Forbes further reported. In the course of the Ukraine war, Russia is said to have produced around 2,000 new vehicles and reactivated and refurbished another 7,000 old Soviet tanks from its stocks. Analyses of satellite images, as reported by the South German Newspaper and open source analysts show, however, that the Russians’ warehouses have emptied drastically.

According to the Kyiv Independent Russia is said to have lost around 100 of the T-90M tanks, the most modern tank model currently in Russia. At the beginning of the Ukraine war, Moscow only had 67 T-90Ms in stock. And the modern, much-vaunted T-14 Armata currently seems too expensive to be used on the Ukraine front.

Ukraine’s Kursk offensive brings progress against Russia

Currently, Russia also has to defend itself. Ukraine’s Kursk offensive is still in full swing. After Ukrainian troops launched a surprise attack on Russian territory in the Kursk region on August 6, the war has now reached Russian soil.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

And the Kursk offensive is well planned. Unlike the failed summer offensive by the Ukrainians last year, this time the attack on Russia came without warning. The Russian positions in the Kursk region were taken by surprise, as CNN reported. A Ukrainian soldier said: “This operation was very well planned. I don’t know who worked on this plan, but they did a good job. We moved in the middle, we had support on the left and right of us. A great operation.” (sure)