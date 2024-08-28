Home policy

From: Lea Winkler

Press Split

Russian troops continue to attack in eastern Ukraine. © Uncredited/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP/dpa

Russia is taking over more and more territory on the Eastern Front. The advantage of Russian soldiers in the Pokrovsk region is high, and the situation is worsening.

Novohrodivka – More and more reports of success are coming from the Kursk border region. Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated that the Ukrainian troops had captured over 1,294 square kilometers and captured 594 Russian soldiers. But the Kursk offensive has not yet achieved its goal.

The sudden advance of Ukrainian soldiers into the Kursk region was intended to prompt Russia to withdraw significant Russian forces from other fronts in the Ukraine Warespecially from Pokrovsk and Kurakhove. The current situation shows that this plan has not yet worked.

The situation is “catastrophic”: Russian advance in Donbass

According to military observers in eastern Ukraine, Russian troops are advancing at a rapid pace. A report by the US Institute for War Studies (ISW) states that they have taken control of large parts of the town of Novohrodivka, located southeast of Pokrovsk, after “Ukrainian forces withdrew from selected areas southeast of Pokrovsk.” The Kremlin is trying to “balance the gains in Pokrovsk with the defense against the Ukrainian invasion of the Kursk region,” the ISW says. Novohrodivka is a town of 14,000 inhabitants and a strategically important base for the Ukrainian armed forces.

The Kyiv-Post reported that the Russian army, with tanks and infantry, was able to gain ground in Donbass. It was widely reported that the defeated Ukrainian troops had abandoned Novohrodivka. However, complete Russian control over Novohrodivka could not be confirmed beyond doubt by independent sources. “The situation in the Pokrovsk sector is no longer critical, the situation is already catastrophic,” Ukrainian military journalist Yuri Butusov assesses the current situation.

The Pokrovsk and Avdiivka sectors are “still the absolute Russian focus,” explained US analyst Donald Hill in a report on the Russian offensive in Donbass published on Tuesday. The Russian Air Force has “absolute air superiority” in the area. There is a Russian advantage of four to one in terms of troops, artillery and drones.

Ukraine reinforces troops on the eastern front: 27 villages evacuated

In view of the Russian advance on Pokrovsk, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Already on Monday evening it was announced that a meeting with the military leadership had been held to reinforce the troops in the region.

The Ukrainian authorities have also ordered further evacuations. Due to the worsening security situation, the zone for forced evacuations has been expanded. Children and their parents or guardians must leave their homes, said the governor of Donetsk. A total of 27 villages in the Kostjantynivka and Selydowe areas are affected. Evacuations were previously ordered in the Pokrovsk region due to the Russian advance. (dpa/lnw)