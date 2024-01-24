Home page politics

Putin's war on materials is taking revenge: in the Ukraine war, the Russian military apparently even had to use spare parts from refrigerators.

London – The Russian troops are apparently suffering heavily from losses – including in terms of material. Apparently they even use household appliances Ukraine war. The war set back the modernization of the Russian military by 18 years, said British deputy ambassador to the UN James Kariuki.

Losses for Putin: Russia's army has to resort to spare parts from refrigerators

In Russia, personnel and military equipment are apparently becoming scarce. Russia's army, for example, is said to have a fifth of its Black Sea Fleet lost. Observers also assume that over 300,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the start of the war. “This war benefits no one,” Kariuki warned in a speech at the UN Security Council meeting on Monday (January 22).

Information about the Losses in the Ukrainian War cannot be independently verified. In the past few days, however, there have been an increasing number of reports with numbers of weapon systems destroyed – particularly high tank losses. Like the US news platform Forbes citing analyst counts, Russia invaded Ukraine with 2,987 tanks in February 2022. Of these, 2,619 tanks are now said to have been destroyed, damaged, abandoned or captured by Ukrainian forces on the war front.

Putin's troops have to loot household appliances because they are running out of spare parts for tanks

If the Russian war against Ukraine continues in the next few years, Russia could run out of combat vehicles and tanks, according to new assessments. Against this background, the army could resort to alternatives to bring existing tanks into shape and deploy them at the front.

“Now the Russian defense industry is cannibalizing refrigerators for spare parts,” Kariuki said in his speech on Monday. The ambassador also criticized Russia's arms procurement, which clearly violates UN resolutions. As the USA has long suspected, Russia is acquiring weapons from North Korea and Iranian drones.

European refrigerators are apparently helping Russia's army at the front in the Ukraine war

As early as the end of 2023, there were reports that Russia was looting refrigerators and dishwashers in order to repair war equipment using the chips they contained. “The Russian military is taking chips from dishwashers and refrigerators to repair military equipment because they have run out of semiconductors,” EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in September 2023.

Experts believe that installing refrigerator chips in military vehicles is possible to a limited extent. This is what Roland Nagy, Professor of Electronic Components at the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg, said ZDF in November 2023: “Certain chips can theoretically be removed from household appliances, reprogrammed and then used for other applications – probably not for complex weapon systems, but this would be conceivable in simpler ones.”

Data also gives impetus to the thesis of cannibalized household appliances. Evaluations by the Kazakh government showed that significantly more refrigerators, washing machines and breast milk pumps have been sold to Russia since the Ukraine war, the reported ZDF. However, these are not official trading figures. (bohy)