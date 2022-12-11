Home page politics

The Donbass is heavily contested in the Ukraine war. Apparently there are signs of another defeat for Vladimir Putin’s troops. The news ticker.

Update from December 11, 6:55 p.m.: Ukraine is once again raising serious allegations against Russia: troops fired on humanitarian workers delivering water in embattled Bakhmut, the Ukrainian emergency service said on Sunday, according to the Kyiv Independent. There were no injuries, but a car was damaged. The site also shared photos. However, the information has not been independently confirmed.

The Ukrainian General Staff, meanwhile, reported five rocket strikes and 40 artillery attacks by Russia on Sunday. There were attacks in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson oblasts. At the same time, seven Russian command posts were hit during attacks. These representations are also not verifiable.

Putin’s troops in front of “new Lyman”? Expert sees signs of further defeat in Ukraine

December 11 Overview: Kiev/Washington, DC – Heavy fighting continues in eastern Ukraine two weeks before Christmas. The first experts see Russia facing another painful defeat in the Ukraine war. The CNN journalist Neil Hauer shared on Twitter the analysis of an anonymous war blogger: he saw signs of “another Lyman” in the city of Kreminna. There, Ukrainian forces had forced Russian troops to withdraw in October.

Hauer explained that the Ukraine could attack the “heavily fortified” Kreminna from the flank and force “a costly Russian retreat under fire”. It is possible if Kiev’s troops liberate the city of Schytliwka, the Twitter user “Def Mon”, followed by more than 100,000 users, had previously speculated. Current information from the Ukrainian general staff gives an insight into the current course of the front – they indicate that the army is near the village of Serebryans’ke.

All of this information cannot be independently verified. But last reported also the American think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) of ground fighting near Kreminna. According to the ISW, the Ukrainian military governor Serhiy Hajdaj has also spoken of advancing towards Kreminna.

Ukraine war: Russia is apparently changing tactics – Donbass is heavily contested

Either way, the Donbass, which is symbolically important for Russia, is currently the focus of the fighting. “Donbass is the main front in the struggle for Ukraine’s independence,” Serhiy Cherevatyy, spokesman for Army Group East of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said on television on Saturday (December 10). The battles are centered on the transport hub of Bakhmut and the small town of Avdiivka.

Russia has changed its tactics. Instead of attacks by larger units, attacks were now carried out by smaller groups, above all by the “Wagner” mercenary unit, supported by barrel and rocket artillery. But the spokesman also assured: “We are analyzing this tactic and will find an antidote for every military poison.” The Russian military had previously reported an offensive.

According to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian armed forces repeatedly fired at occupied Donetsk from rocket launchers. The bus station in the center and a school were also hit, the Russian state agency Tass reported. There were reports of air defense deployments from both Simferopol in Russia-annexed Crimea and Melitopol in the south-east. Local residents reported numerous detonations in the sky.

Vladimir Putin’s military is apparently looking for supplies: courses for young people?

But there are also massive problems in the Ukrainian hinterland. After new drone attacks on Odessa in the south, the power supply in the port city practically collapsed. “Odessa and almost the entire oblast remain without light,” said a statement from the local electricity supplier on Saturday evening. The severely damaged mesh could take longer to repair. “It’s not about days or weeks, rather two to three months are not ruled out.” Residents were advised to leave the city temporarily. Odessa used to have almost a million inhabitants.

According to the ISW, Vladimir Putin’s government could also work on strengthening its military: There are plans to set up “training centers” in ten Russian regions to prepare 14 to 18-year-olds for military service. According to Hajdaj, “young fighter courses” were already part of the school curriculum in the Russian-occupied part of Luhansk. (fn/dpa)