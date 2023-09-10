Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Split

Ukraine effectively uses drones in the counteroffensive. According to the latest analyses, this is forcing Russia to adapt its approach.

Kiev – Is Ukraine’s counteroffensive successful or not? Since Kiev began attacking the Russian invaders, both warring parties have reported different results. The front lines are only shifting slowly. While Moscow emphasizes that the offensive has brought little success, Ukraine appears satisfied with the progress in the war. As an observer, it is not easy to read the true course of the war from this.

Analysis Institute Finds: Russians Forced to Change Command System

But analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have now noted a definitive change in Russian behavior that suggests the Ukrainian counteroffensive is effective, at least at certain levels. The Ukrainian actions have the troops of Wladimir Putin forced to change their command and control system and adapt their electronic warfare systems to protect against Ukrainian drones.

Ukraine war: Putin’s troops may have to change their tactics. © picture alliance/dpa/Ukrinform

“Russian forces have reportedly made significant changes to their command and control system (C2) in Ukraine to protect command infrastructure and improve information sharing, although the deployment of Russian forces is likely to still exacerbate horizontal integration issues.” , writes the ISW.

Russians must move headquarters to protect against Ukraine drones

As the Center for Security and Emerging Technologies (CSET) explained, Russian troops have moved their headquarters beyond the reach of most Ukrainian attack systems and placed forward command posts in well-protected positions. In addition, according to the ISW, experts pointed out that the limitations of Russian artillery in Ukraine are prompting the Russian military to change its “fire doctrine,” which shifts the priority from the quantity of attacks to their accuracy.

Prigozhin dies in plane disaster – pictures from the scene of the accident View photo series

According to CSET, Russian troops have increased communications between intelligence systems and artillery units to improve fire accuracy “as the ability of Russian forces to use mass indirect fire becomes increasingly limited.” Analysts said the Russians lacked ammunition to launch large-scale indirect fire. This is because the occupiers “have difficulty transporting large quantities of ammunition to the front and are seeing decreasing effectiveness in mass attacks.”

Russia is trying to better protect itself from Ukrainian drones

According to the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), the Russian occupiers are also trying to improve signals through the wider use of app-based C2 services without special training. A C2-Link service is a communication service responsible for the control and control between the drone and the control unit. Moscow is also adapting the use of electronic warfare systems. As RUSI explained, Russian forces are distributing Pole-21 systems and treating them as disposable electronic warfare systems to provide comprehensive protection against Ukrainian drone attacks.

Russian General Andrei Mordvichev predicts the expansion of the war against Ukraine – which Putin probably likes. (cgsc)