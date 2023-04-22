Home page politics

Moritz serif

Igor Girkin, known for his tantrums against Kremlin President Vladimir Putin. Now he has settled accounts with the dictator again.

MOSCOW – Igor Girkin, a former Russian commander and FSB officer, remains highly critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the country’s military in the war against Ukraine. While Russia and Ukraine are formulating their offensive strategies for the spring, new criticism is being voiced. According to the UK MoD, Putin recently visited the Russian-controlled regions of southern Kherson and eastern Luhansk as they “heavy losses‘ would have suffered. have about it Newsweek and Focus reported.

Girkin: “We have a bloody circus with clowns in uniform”

Russia’s opponents have long been developing a strategy for their own counteroffensive. “War is when two states are at war,” Girkin, also known by the pseudonym Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, wrote on Telegram on Thursday. “And we don’t have a war, we have a bloody circus. With bloody clowns in uniform and without. They don’t even know how to fight and they can’t bring themselves to declare war on the enemy.”

Igor Girkin has been a frequent critic of President Vladimir Putin since the start of the Ukraine war. © imago-images

“The opportunity for a quick and bloodless victory over the Ukrainian state was missed in 2014 with the signing of the treacherous Minsk Accords,” the manifesto reads. “The military operation that began in 2022 could have taken a completely different course, but mediocre organization at the strategic, operational and tactical levels has led our country into a war of attrition.”

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Girkin has been vocal and outspoken in condemning Russian military strategy. He has routinely attacked Putin and Russia’s top military officials, derogatory to the latter as “idiots.” Putin’s forces would “guarantee” lose.

Girken scolds incompetent Russians

Girkin also railed Thursday at Russia’s ineptitude on the battlefield, particularly its ignorance of not recognizing in the first year of the war that foreign supplies were “crucial”. He questioned why no higher authorities found it necessary to stock up on weapons, guns and artillery, as well as tanks, bulletproof vests, first-aid kits, uniforms and “communications at the most primitive level.”

“How could it be that the plan for the special military operation was based on data that was completely divorced from reality?” wrote Girkin. “How could it happen that – as a basis – it contained information about the unpreparedness of the opposing forces?” he asked. (mse)