According to one report, the Russians have dug a trench in Zaporizhia – its dimensions are colossal. The corresponding satellite images are now making the rounds.

Kiev/Munich – The interpretation of satellite images plays a major role in the Ukraine war. Unforgettable are the shots of a Russian military convoy in front of Kiev. They arose at the beginning of the violent escalation. According to the US company Maxar, the column stretched more than 60 kilometers. Now journalists are reporting on a new trench in the war zone – it is said to be even longer.

45 miles, that’s the equivalent of a good 75 kilometers. It begins near Melitopol in the Zaporizhia region and extends to the outskirts of Marynivka, a town in western Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for Journalistic Investigations (CJI), which claims to have noticed the images. The organization posted the satellite imagery on Twitter:

Giant trenches in the Ukraine war: Russia’s measure against an offensive?

The CJI estimates that Russia began digging the trench in September 2022, working simultaneously from both directions. The construction work was probably completed in mid-October. The length of the ditch is about a third of the length of the Zaporizhia Oblast (200 km), CJI pointed out. The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is also located in Zaporizhia. The Swiss Portal View was amazed that the trenches could be seen “even from space”.

According to the CJI, the recordings come from the “Sentinel 2” satellite, which is operated by the European Space Agency Esa and is intended to provide data for climate protection, land surveillance and disaster and crisis management. CJI is a Ukrainian news agency that says it is based in Crimea.

Picture taken April 8: Ukrainian fighters in a trench near Bakhmut © Genya Savilov/AFP

Ukraine reacts to satellite images of Russian trenches

Natalya Gumenyuk, spokeswoman for Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces, commented on the Russian trenches, according to the New York Post already – but sarcastically. “Well, at least they’ll win something. You won’t get any more victories. Let them be record holders from the trenches,” the tabloid quoted her as saying in a recent TV interview.

Prigozhin fears “up to 40,000 men” in the Ukrainian spring offensive

In the meantime, it has become known that Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin takes the possible Ukrainian spring offensive very seriously. Focus.de reported from a video shared on Twitter by Ukrainian politician Anton Gerashenko. In the clip, he warned that Ukraine was still waiting for better weather – but: “Maybe they are also waiting for additional material: rockets, armored vehicles or something else,” Prigozhin suspected.

“Putin’s cook”, as Prigozhin is also called because of his closeness to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, but no reason to be careless. “It doesn’t matter what you’re waiting for. They have raised about 200,000, according to some sources even up to 400,000 men. That should not be underestimated,” the news portal translated him from Russian. (frs)