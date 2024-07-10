Home page politics

In the middle of summer, Russia’s army can make significant progress on the Donbass front. Putin’s tactics are sapping Ukraine’s strength.

Dzerzhinsk – The inhuman and insidious air raid on a children’s hospital in Kiev by Russia currently overshadows the events in the Ukraine War. At the same time, fierce man-to-man fighting continues on several fronts.

Even in midsummer. And also in the Donbass. The invasion army of the Moscowregime was apparently able to make some significant gains in territory there at the beginning of the month. The Russian attacks across the border at Volchansk in the north of the Ukraine have, however, virtually come to a standstill after further devastating losses.

Front line in the Ukraine war: Russia’s army continues to advance in Donbass

On the situation at the front in Donbass: As the news portal web.de writes with reference to various think tanks, the Russians advanced an estimated 1.3 kilometers in the area of ​​the small town of Toretsk in the Donetsk region within just four days. Explosive: Only around 22 kilometers to the southwest, the troops of Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin were able to hold positions they had recently captured at Otscheretyne.

Donbass Front in Ukraine: Putin’s troops push back Ukrainian army

In other words: The Russian armed forces have been advancing village by village in the Donbass west of Avdiivka and southeast of the strategically important city of Kramatorsk for weeks without the Ukrainians being able to stop them. While usually there is fierce fighting even over fields with a length of a few hundred meters, the Russian gains in territory near Dzerzhinsk suggest that Kyiv has ordered its units on the ground back to more defensive positions.

As military analyst Hendrik Remmel from the German Institute for Defence and Strategic Studies (GIDS) told the news portal web.de explained that the Russians’ aim was to overextend the attacked area, wear out the Ukrainian units there and thus gain territory.

“Russia is deliberately trying to extend the front – knowing that it has more soldiers than the other side and that it will encounter thinned-out Ukrainian defense positions,” explained the military analyst from the German Bundeswehr think tank. “The decision on the extent, timing and location of the attacks currently lies with the Russian forces. This means that they also have the initiative.”

Ukraine front in Donetsk region: Kyiv troops retreat in places

The Ukrainians apparently had to temporarily relocate experienced troops on land from the Donbass to the north in the Kharkiv region. Moscow’s calculation that the remaining Ukrainian units in the Donetsk region would have to retreat under constant fire from Russian artillery was probably correct.

“Gaining territory is then only a logical consequence of an approach that is essentially force-oriented,” explained Remmel: “The current Russian operational approach can be well explained in a triad: ‘Stretch, Starve, Strike’.” For months now, it has been observed that the Russians have been trying in vain to drive a wedge several kilometers wide between the Ukrainian defense lines west of Avdiivka and Donetsk. They presumably want to position troops south of Kramatorsk, from where the Ukrainian high command operates for the east of the battered country.

The Russian army has also apparently moved its most modern S-350 Vityaz air defense systems towards the front because of the upcoming delivery of Western F-16 fighter jets to the Ukrainian Air Force.

High losses for Russia: Putin’s troops make no progress at Kreminna

At the same time, troops from Putin’s invasion army are attempting to advance northeast towards the two neighboring cities of Kramatorsk (around 160,000 inhabitants) and Sloviansk (around 110,000 inhabitants).

However, they cannot bypass the Ukrainian stronghold at Kreminna, around 18 kilometers northwest of Sievierodonetsk, where the Russian army repeatedly attacks in vain, suffering heavy losses. Further south, near Dzerzhinsk, the pressure on the Ukrainian defenders is increasing all the more. (pm)