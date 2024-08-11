Home policy

After the Ukrainian Kursk offensive: Russia is strengthening its military presence in Kursk. The Russian momentum in the Kharkiv region could be over. © IMAGO/Russian Defence Ministry, IMAGO / Russian Look

With the Kursk offensive, Ukraine has opened a new front. Russian soldiers are fighting on all fronts – but Putin seems to be running out of effective forces.

Kursk – Major General and Deputy Head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, Apty Alaudinov, expressed his calm attitude to the news agency Cup: “The Ukrainian armed forces are doomed.” Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of sending Ukrainian citizens “to slaughter” in the Kursk region.

The news agency Associated Press reports, however, that the Ukrainian defenders have put Vladimir Putin in a difficult position with their advance in the Ukraine war. Putin could be forced to move offensive forces from Kharkiv to Kursk – against his will. The US news channel NBC describes this as a “daring challenge to the Kremlin”. The war has changed direction; the only question is how sustainable the reversal of the offensive power will be.

Russia’s reaction to Kursk offensive in Ukraine war: reports of troop transfers

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that the Russian military command has decided to oppose Ukraine with easily mobilized units from the Russian hinterland. These include, for example, the Chechen special unit Akhmat and the 1st Army Corps of the “Donetsk People’s Republic”, a militia in the Donetsk region, as well as former soldiers of the Wagner GroupParts of the Russian Africa Corps from the Krasnodar region are also to be relocated to the region.

Depending on the duration and severity of the Ukrainian advance, Russia could be forced to act, according to the ISW: “The Russian military command may currently be resisting operational pressure to redeploy forces from other operational directions to prevent the Ukrainian incursion from disrupting Russian offensive operations in eastern Ukraine.”

Reports on the Kursk Offensive: Inexperienced Russian soldiers – easy game for Ukrainian troops

The agency Associated Press sees Ukraine’s success as being due to the fact that its troops encountered inexperienced Russian forces and had an easy time of it. The Russian units along the border consisted of poorly trained conscripts who were easily overwhelmed by Ukrainian elite units. It seems that some conscripts may have been taken prisoner. AP also reports that the border region was originally guarded by only a small number of troops. Even the ex-Wagner mercenaries who arrived later had no chance against the Ukrainians.

Regardless, Russia appears capable of waging a multi-front war due to its abundance of resources, claims Frank Ledwidge. The lecturer in military studies at the University of Portsmouth in England suspects that Ukraine’s invasion forestalled a Russian offensive in the Sumy region.

Already at the beginning of the struggle for Kharkiv, there had been suspicions in Ukraine that Russia might expand its activities to Sumy in order to either find a way around Kharkiv or to extend the front further and thin out the defenders. “So the idea is that the Ukrainians were simply one step ahead of them,” Ledwidge told NBCUkraine may also have taken a big risk to turn the tables.

The Financial Times reports that Ukrainian commanders are “rethinking their concept of ‘active defense'” because they had too few forces for it. “Is it really better to defend every inch of Ukrainian territory no matter what? Or would it not be better to withdraw from certain more exposed positions?” asks Franz-Stefan Gady, an analyst at the International Institute for Strategic Studies think tank. Even if this means giving up territory, it could help preserve limited troops and ultimately strengthen defense, the analyst at the International Institute for Strategic Studies think tank told the FT.

The ISW reports that Russian special forces are being deployed to Kursk to “clear the breakthrough zone.” “Several Russian military bloggers expressed their belief that the Russian Spetsnaz forces are likely the most capable Russian forces to respond to Ukraine’s mechanized maneuver,” the ISW writes. “Spetsnaz” are specially trained elite fighters, roughly comparable to units such as the U.S. Navy Seals.

Putin’s army in the Ukraine war: “The best-trained fighters worn out”

The Washington Post reported last year that these units have also been severely depleted due to Russia’s costly tactics: “The rapid exhaustion of Russian commando units, observers say, changed the dynamics of the war from the start and severely limited Moscow’s ability to use covert tactics to support conventional combat operations,” writes Alex Horton.

The postThe author relied on official US military sources who had been following the use of special forces since the outbreak of war in February 2022 and were certain “that the staggering losses of these units will make them less effective,” according to the Post. The decision not to reinforce the front in Kursk with strong forces from the Kharkiv area may be due to the fact that Vladimir Putin is simply running out of effective forces.

Rob Lee, an analyst at the think tank Foreign Policy Research Institute, told post: “Russian commanders had worn out the best-trained fighters and thus lost the valuable skills of these troops, including intelligence gathering and reconnaissance, from the beginning of the invasion until last autumn.” The costly and ultimately lost battle for Kiev at the beginning of the war had already cost Russia its most experienced forces.

The expert from the think tank Foreign Policy Research Institute believes that not only elite units of the airborne troops and marines, but also the Spetsnaz units have lost a large part of their numerical strength due to the stubborn resistance of the Ukrainians.

Rumors of Russian military bloggers: weakening of the Kharkiv Front a necessary sacrifice

The Institute for the Study of War is sure that Moscow is unable to quickly send forces to the Kursk region. A Russian military blogger claims that parts of the 44th Army Corps of the Russian Northern Group, which are part of the Leningrad Military District, are being deployed near the town of Rylsk in the Kursk District. This may indicate that the Russian military leadership may be forced to reduce its offensive forces in the Kharkiv area by atypically relocating this unit towards Kursk. If the military blogger’s statements are true, this may indicate that the Russian military command considers this operation more important than the one in Ukraine, according to the ISW assessment.

The interruption of the Kharkiv offensive by withdrawing troops would then apparently represent a necessary sacrifice and take the momentum away from Russia’s efforts to establish a buffer zone. The initiative seems to have allowed Ukraine a look behind the scenes of Russia’s military power, claims Daniel Fried: In a war in which the battlefield was supposedly transparent, the Ukrainians managed to achieve the element of surprise; this demonstrated the failure of the Russian secret services and Russia’s weakness along the Russian border, said the analyst from the Atlantic Council think tank.

Fried believes: “The attack thus turns on its head the Kremlin’s narrative of inevitable Russian victory, which Kremlin propaganda in Europe and the United States uses to bolster its argument that Ukrainian resistance is pointless and support for Ukraine is futile.” (Karsten Hinzmann)