Putin's troll factory wants to stifle the opposition's last gasp

Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Press Split

Vladimir Putin is confident of his country's nuclear capabilities – rightly so? © IMAGO/Sergei Bobylev

The widow of the late Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny is calling for protests in the Russian election. Putin's trolls immediately react with fake news.

Moscow – Amid accusations of fraud and manipulation, Vladimir Putin appears to have all but been confirmed as the winner in Russia's elections. Nevertheless, the opposition has launched protests – and is once again attracting the attention of the Kremlin's henchmen. It seems as if the infamous troll factory tried to undermine Putin opponents' call for a boycott by spreading misinformation on social media.

Elections in Russia: Kremlin spreads fake news against opposition call

Reports of the Novaya Gazeta Europe According to him, reports increasingly appeared on Russian social networks informing about a supposed postponement of the “Lunch against Putin” campaign. Flash mobs are actually supposed to appear in Russian polling stations at 12 p.m. on Sunday (March 17), the last of three election days – the team of the late Kremlin critic Alexey had this Navalny called. But the opposition now complained that the call would undermine false information. They assured that the action would take place as planned.

Presidential election in Russia 2024: Putin wants to secure his fifth term in office – by any means possible

Russia's presidential election, taking place March 15-17, is expected to give Putin a fifth term in office. Critics of the Kremlin are calling for the result not to be recognized because democratic standards are no longer being met. Independent observers point to fraud and manipulation. Serious Russian opposition members are either not allowed to vote, have fled abroad or are in prison camps. Putin has no real opponents in the election.

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, described the Russian elections as a “sham”. In a recent video posted on YouTube, she called for a protest against Putin aimed at overloading polling stations. “We have to go to the polling station on the same day at the same time: March 17 at 12 p.m.,” Navalnaya said, urging voters in Russia to vote “for any candidate except Putin” or cast an invalid vote. One possibility: “You can write 'Navalny' in large letters.”

Her husband died in a Russian prison camp under circumstances that are still unclear. International observers, including many Western heads of state, accused the Kremlin and Putin of being the masterminds of a political murder. Nevertheless, Navalny had started the campaign from prison before his death.

Call for a flash mob: Navalny started the “Lunch against Putin” campaign from the prison camp

In February, he had his lawyers distribute a post about his X account. The protest, a series of flash mobs across the country, would be nationwide, legal and relatively safe, the US news magazine cited Politico from the message. “Well, what can they do?” Navalny added. “Are they going to close the polls at 12 p.m.? Will they organize an action in support of Putin at 10 a.m.? Are they going to register everyone who comes at lunchtime and put them on the unreliable list?”

But what can the action achieve? She will not be able to prevent Putin from winning the 2024 R