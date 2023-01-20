Home page politics

From: Moritz serif

Split

Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting with top military officials at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training area. (Archive photo) © Andrei Stasevich/dpa

Vladimir Putin’s army may have come up with a new plan. Defense expert Konrad Musyka gives an assessment.

Kyiv – Russia may be using rail tank cars to secretly transport troops to Belarus. That writes the portal Newsweek citing the Belarusian newspaper Nasha Niva. The newspaper reported on Thursday (January 19) that it had learned from sources that “Russia used the tank wagons for troop transport to fool the satellite and “visual surveillance” of the transports. It is unclear whether military equipment and ammunition will also be transported to Belarus in this way.

A spokesman for Nasha Niva explained to Newsweek: “It is difficult to assess whether these are pseudo-maneuvers to get Ukraine to keep an army reserve in the north, or to prepare another attack on Ukraine from Belarus.” Experts were already in December rather assumed that Russia wants to lure Ukraine down the wrong track with alleged troop movements.

Ukraine War: Is Putin Smuggling Troops To Belarus?

On request from Newsweek the Belarusian Hajun project is skeptical. The group, which specializes in monitoring military movements, referred to a tweet that said: “We have no reason to believe this information is true as we have no confirmation. We also see no purpose of such a transport, ”it said. “Anyway, there is still a phase of unloading the trains, and the Russians also need shelter, which means that the presence of the Russian military will be noticed by local residents or through satellite images.”

According to defense expert Konrad Musyka of Rochan Consulting, an independent defense consultancy, there are daily reports of Russian passenger cars arriving in Belarus with troops. “Even if they want to disguise the scale of the deployment, they probably won’t be able to hide an increased presence at the training ground,” he said Newsweek. Because: “Satellites will find you there”.

It is unclear what role Belarus will play in the Ukraine war

Meanwhile, it still seems unclear what role Belarus will play in the coming months Ukraine war will play. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv must be “ready” on the border with Belarus. Last week, the Ukrainian air force command warned of rocket attacks from the country. (mse)