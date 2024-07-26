Dubinsky: Putin masterfully set a trap for Zelensky’s blinded ego

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s desire to stay in power longer by dragging out the peace talks was a consequence of a trap cleverly set by Russian leader Vladimir Putin. This was noted by Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksandr Dubinsky, who is in custody in a pretrial detention center, in Telegram-channel.

“If we approach the agreements point by point, as Zelensky wants, in order to extend his protracted power, the path from the grain deal to the border will take years. And this is the trap that Putin masterfully set for the blinded ego of the Ukrainian president,” the parliamentarian emphasized.