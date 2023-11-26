Home page politics

From: Karsten Hinzmann

Ukrainian soldier in the trenches in the city of Toretsk: Mobile missiles also pose a deadly danger to modern tanks and their crews. © Madeleine Kelly/imago-images

Ukraine’s tank crews have received their life insurance. They are hunting Russia’s tanks with the first Abrams and new defense missiles.

Kiev – The photo shows a shadow, a silhouette, and yet the contours are clearly visible: the M1A1 SA Abrams behind a large bush, apparently in action in Ukraine, as the post on X (formerly Twitter) would like to show. The photo is the second to show an American tank in Ukraine’s service against Russia’s invading army. The first one was published at the beginning of November, like the magazine Forbes graphically describes: “A muddy cover. An arm and hand dressed in combat fatigues clutch a belt buckle with the insignia of the Ukrainian Army Tank Corps. And the edges of a tank’s tracks, hull and turret wear a forest camouflage pattern.”

Abrams M-1A1SA apparently deployed to the front

So Abrams has now actually marched against Vladimir Putin, something that was long expected and long desired. In mid-September, ten M1 Abrams tanks were said to have been relocated from their former location in Germany to Ukraine in order to strengthen the offensive against the Russian occupiers. They form the first tranche of the 31 main battle tanks of American origin that have been promised. They will give further impetus to the Ukrainian counteroffensive and inflict heavy losses on Putin’s army again – that’s for sure Forbes sure: “If Ukraine’s previous experience with Western-made tanks is any indication, far fewer crews will also die in battles with M1 tanks than if they went into battle in Soviet-style tanks, which still make up the bulk of the Ukrainian armored force, and the entire Armored Forces of Russia.”

“Since the end of the 20th century, the single tank has become an increasingly blatant beast,” says the director of the German Tank Museum in Munster, Ralf Raths. This applies to the Abrams as well as to the German Leopard or the English and French models, he told the daily News expressed: “They can shoot and hit at full speed – and do so over several kilometers, even when reversing.” That makes them sledgehammers on the battlefield, but they alone do not bring victory. However, the development of all Western countries has clearly outpaced tank construction in Russia.

Putin’s tank doctrine: the lives of the crews count for little

Above all, they are likely to keep crews alive longer: That’s because the M1 and its NATO relatives – the German Leopard 2 and the British Challenger 2 – are designed for protection. Most importantly, they usually store their ammunition in specially designed compartments. Western-designed tanks are by no means invulnerable, but they are significantly more resilient in a battle than their opponents. This is one of the significant differences from Russian models such as the T-64, or the successor models T-72, T-80 and T-90. To keep the tanks small, Soviet engineers replaced the loader with an automatic loader fed by a carousel under the turret. All exposed ammunition sitting in the turret with the crew is at high risk of exploding if hit.

Like Germany, the US government also gave older versions of its top models to Ukraine. The M-1A1 SA is an improved, but still simply equipped model of the M-1. Loud Forbes The M-1A1 from 2006 has the enormous advantage of being plentiful. In 2022, the Americans had around 650 of the 67-ton tanks with the plan to gradually phase them out. The M1A1 was in service until 2021, the current version – the M1A2 – is expected to remain in military service until after 2050, although the inventory will shrink from just under 8,000 to well under 3,000.

Abrams M1A1 SA: friend-foe recognition causes heavy losses for Russia

In Ukraine, the M1A1 SA (situational awareness) is fighting, according to the magazine army recognition i.e. the version with additional mission-critical technologies to strengthen the crew’s situational awareness (SA). This situational awareness package increases the combat capability of the M1A1 Abrams tank by providing soldiers with an electronic graphic of the battlefield with symbols for friendly and enemy forces. The 120mm smoothbore gun comes from Rheinmetall, i.e. German production.

The main difference between the US tanks now fighting in Ukraine and the American models is the armor: the Abrams A1 have older type uranium armor. However, the delivery condition was that the uranium was removed and replaced with tungsten. Ultimately, neither the armor nor the firepower will determine the success of the western tanks, but only the skills of the crew.

Ukraine: Counteroffensive with better protection for soldiers

“We can learn from the Ukraine war that tanks will once again radically change in form and function,” says military historian Raths. In the current conflict, the modern function of the tank as a “duel tank” is required, as Raths explains: “as a focal weapon in one-on-one over several kilometers in order to create gaps in fortifications for the infantry. This is what makes the US Abrams, like its German counterpart, the Leopard, so valuable, as they are superior to their Russian opponents in many disciplines.” Western tanks would have this exclusive advantage, since in the armies of the enemy states mainly identical tanks fight against each other, And even the newer models do not bring any decisive advantages in combat compared to the older types.

On the contrary, what remains common to all is the importance of crew in tank combat. The lower protection of soldiers in the Russian models means high losses, especially for Russia, and enormous efforts to make up for them. Russian tank crews often die in their tanks. While Moscow reactivates thousands of old tanks and builds hundreds of new ones, it also has to train many new tank soldiers: at least three per tank. However, both opposing armies share this risk. Above all, the advanced “Abrams” are less the trump card in the battle, but more importantly the life insurance of the teams.

Like all Western partners, the Biden administration is steadfastly steering its course toward increasing Ukraine’s defense capability rather than its offensive capability. As the US Department of Defense recently published, the now 51st aid package for Ukraine primarily includes mobile, portable anti-tank weapons: tube-launched, optically tracked, wire-guided missiles as well as Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems, which can also be used by individual soldiers can be fired.

The Abrams in his cover shows the rebirth of classic tank combat, which seemed to be a thing of the past with the age of nuclear missiles and at the latest since the end of the Cold War.