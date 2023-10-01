Home page politics

Putin is relying on his relationship with China – politically, economically, but also militarily. Now a well-known Putin propagandist is warning against relying on the alliance.

Moscow – Russia maintains its relationship with China – and vice versa. Despite the Kremlin’s war of aggression on the Ukraine, China had maintained cooperation. The warning from a Putin propagandist to rely on the alliance between the two countries is all the more surprising.

“Very dangerous”: Putin propagandist warns against dependence on China

Russias ongoing addiction is problematic, explained Vladimir Solovyov. “It is dangerous, America China to replace,” said the TV presenter on Russian television. TheKremlinYap shared an excerpt from the program on Saturday on the spa news platform X, formerly Twitter. The account shares videos of Russian propaganda.

“It is very dangerous that we are from one [Verbündeten] run to the next one. And just as we used to put all our eggs in the Anglo-Saxon basket, perhaps we will put them in the Chinese basket.” It is necessary for Russia to finally recognize itself as a bear “that loves its taiga and relies on its own strength.” , he continued. “And to formulate once and for all one’s own national interests” Enemies should be identified and there should be no hesitation in calling them enemies. “Then there will be no desire to merge with anyone.”

The TV presenter at state broadcaster Russia-1 is known for his pro-Putin comments, reported newsweek.

Allies: Russia and China cooperate politically, economically and militarily

The Kremlin friend’s criticism is surprising – after all, the Russian President Wladimir Putin a lot of emphasis on the relationship with China. The Chinese President Xi Jinping assures a neutral position in the Ukraine war. Political, economic and military cooperation with Moscow remains intact. Export figures to Russia have actually increased since then – and China appears to be at least partially filling the gap left by Western companies with their withdrawal from Russia.

Military cooperation will also be further expanded. In June, China and Russia launched a four-day military exercise in the Sea of ​​Japan. The aim was to “further increase the strategic cooperation between the two armed forces,” as the Ministry of Defense in Beijing said.

The self-proclaimed “rock-solid” friendship is now also being criticized by Kremlin propagandists. © picture alliance/dpa/AP POOL | Dmitry Lovetsky

Cooperation: China increasingly annoyed by Russia

According to Solovyov, relying on China is “dangerous.” The The relationship between the two countries seems to be on the test. Among other things, the Chinese representation was also affected by a Russian attack on the Ukrainian port city of Odessa. The Chinese Consulate General was damaged, but no employees were injured. China was also upset about the expiry of the grain agreement with Ukraine – after all, they are dependent on imports.

Recently, however, China has entered into a new one Map redrew its borders and claimed Russian territory. The Kremlin had quietly accepted this. But also the China’s participation in the Ukraine peace summit shattered the self-proclaimed “rock-solid” friendship.

So it’s an ambivalent relationship. The TV presenter’s new criticism makes this clear again. (dpa/hk)