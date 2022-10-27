Home page politics

Of: Tim Vincent Dicke

Publicly doubts the existence of Russian nuclear weapons: Russian TV man Vladimir Solovyov. (Archive image) © Komsomolskaya Pravda/imago

Vladimir Solovyov yells in the TV studio: “Too many bastards have lied!” Putin’s confidants are furious with the course of the Ukraine war.

Moscow – He is considered a top propagandist by the Kremlin boss Wladimir Putin: If Vladimir Solovyov on the air is, millions of people in Russia are watching. Now the moderator has attracted attention with a live broadcast of angry speech – in which he even doubts the existence of Russian nuclear weapons.

In a video that the journalist and Russiaexpert Julia Davis uploaded to Twitter on Wednesday (October 26), Solovyov initially agrees with the ruler of the Russian republic of Chechnya. “Ramzan Kadyrov says we are fighting satanists. (…) He’s absolutely right about that,” the publicist explained in the clip, before adding, “Look, our people are fighting absolute evil” – the “entire satanic machine of the West.”

Russia’s state TV: Putin’s top propagandist speaks of Satan

On Tuesday (October 25) Kadyrov spoke of a fight in Ukraine that was being waged against “Satanists”. “Today, a self-respecting believer will not stay at home. He’ll get a machine gun, everything he needs, and go to war against satanism. I am calling you again. This is a great jihad that we should all join,” the Chechen leader said in a video on Telegram.

According to Solovyov, a malicious power rules over them Ukraine, which is why Russia misjudged the situation before the attack on February 24. “We naively lied to ourselves that Ukrainians were orthodox people. What orthodox people, who even still lives there? Where is the orthodoxy? They reject the beliefs of their fathers and grandfathers. Look what’s going on,” the TV man said. He told conspiratorially that Satan was taking over and destroying one country after another.

Ukraine war: excitement in Putin’s state TV – Solovyov roars in his own program

Religious narratives play a central role in Russian propaganda Ukraine conflict an important role. On Tuesday, Russian Patriarch Kirill, who is loyal to the Kremlin, said that in a century of globalization and the “blurring of the lines between good and evil” it is the task of the giant empire to help mankind avert the apocalypse. Russia is against it an “island of freedom”.

As the show continued, Solovyov pondered the role of the United States in Ukraine war. “They send them all of their guns. They will also give them fighter jets and tanks.” The Russian army has not reacted to this for far too long. Then Putin’s henchman grimaced angrily, yelled into the microphone and complained about corruption in his own ranks.

Desperation in the TV studio: Does Russia even have nuclear weapons?

“Too many bastards lied!” Solovyov yelled, talking about false information about the technical condition of military equipment and the number of soldiers at the front. The subtext: Putin was misinformed. “And no one was executed by shooting! (…) Not one of them committed suicide!” the moderator rages. As bitter as it is for the individual, all of Russia must now fight this war – and win. “Otherwise we cease to exist. Then there will be no more Russian culture, no Russian language and no more Russian people.”

At the end of his seemingly apocalyptic speech, Solovyov doubts the Russian nuclear arsenal. “At least we’re holding exercises with our strategic nuclear weapons,” says the 59-year-old, referring to the training of Russia’s strategic deterrent forces, which Putin attended on Wednesday (October 26). “I really hope we have them. I hope that we are still capable at least on this point.” (tvd)