From: Christian Sturgeon

Vladimir Solovyov, one of Putin’s best-known propagandists. He regularly presents the talk show “Sunday evening with Vladimir Solovyov”, in which there is particularly unrestrained agitation against the West. © IMAGO/Sergei Karpukhin

The Russian currency is depreciating. This causes trouble on Russia’s state TV. The central bank gets its fat off.

Moscow – Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov once again boiled with anger. It’s a familiar situation: the Russian TV presenter prefers to scold the West in his programs, no matter what the “botched up Nazi Europe” or NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, whom he recently described as a “hysterical, stupid Norwegian herring” designated.

But also in Russia From Solovyov’s point of view there are enough things worth criticizing. In any case, he now took on the Russian central bank. was the reason for his tirade the ruble, which has been losing value for weeks. In the first week of August, Russia’s currency continued its slide unabated, falling to its lowest levels since March 2022 against both the US dollar and the euro. One euro now costs almost 108 rubles, and one US dollar costs more than 98 rubles (as of August 11).

Within a year, the euro has appreciated by around 70 percent compared to the ruble, while the US dollar has risen by almost 60 percent in this period. Even a sharp increase in interest rates by the Russian central bank has brought nothing so far. Now the bank has announced that it will stop buying foreign currency on the domestic market for the rest of the year.

Trouble on Russia’s state TV: Putin’s top propagandist Solovyov takes on the central bank

Solovyov reacted indignantly on his show. He attacked the “damn central bank” which doesn’t even explain “why the hell” the ruble exchange rate rose so much that “they laugh at us abroad because our ruble is one of the three weakest currencies”. Then pushed the TV presenter, who is a close ally of the Russian President Wladimir Putin sarcastic thanks afterwards for the “brilliant” policy of the central bank, which despises people so much that it doesn’t “tell them a single word about what it’s doing!”

In fact, the consequences of Ukraine War the ruble meanwhile more and more. Western sanctions, which primarily target exports, are beginning to take effect. With restrictions on oil exports and the introduction of a price cap on Russian oil, Russia’s export earnings have fallen. True, Russia sells its fuel to other countries like China or India, but has to accept large price reductions.

An end to the fall in the share price is currently not in sight. It can therefore be assumed that the collapse of the ruble will continue to stir up tempers in Russia. The next tirade by Putin’s top propagandist Vladimir Solovyov shouldn’t be long in coming. (cs)