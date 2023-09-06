Home page politics

The T-72 makes up a large part of the Russian tank fleet. (Archive photo) © Vadim Savitsky/dpa

A research institute has analyzed Russia’s tank stocks and determined three scenarios for what the Kremlin’s vehicles will be like in the spring of 2024.

Moscow – Russia wrestles in Ukraine war for its resources. while the Ukraine on support from Nato in the form of arms deliveries, the Kremlin is largely on its own. As a result, compromises have to be made when it comes to war vehicles: The Russian military leadership now relies on outdated vehicles from the Soviet era. The French Research Institute Institute Action Resilience (IAR) has a assessment about the current state of the Kremlin’s tank park and forecasts the Russian tank population in the spring of 2024.

Russia in the Ukraine war: Kremlin still has around 3,000 tanks

In France it is currently believed that the Russian Federation has just over 3,000 armored vehicles. This assessment is based on satellite images of Russian depots and military bases, as well as a list of destroyed vehicles, the destruction of which was confirmed by photo and video material. According to this, there are currently over 1,000 T-72 tanks, over 700 T-622 tanks, around 600 T-80 tanks and 250 T-55 tanks and 330 other heavy vehicles in the fleet of the Russian Defense Ministry. According to information from the institute, as of August 27, 2023, there would have been at least 2,268 confirmed tank kills.

For its forecast of the Russian tank population, the French research institute targeted the spring of 2024 and developed three different scenarios for the further course of the war. These scenarios involve varying degrees of casualties for the Russian army, depending on the success of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. The IAR also took into account that Russia had announced that it would further ramp up its tank production and improve its models.

With this initial data, the institute’s experts developed three scenarios and simulated the future of the Russian tank fleet in the Ukraine war.

Scenario 1: Successful counter-offensive by Ukraine

The first scenario assumes an extremely successful course of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. In this scenario, there could be an accelerated decommissioning of much of the remaining tank inventory currently in service. The IAR assumes a greatly increased loss rate for Russia and forecasts an average of 12 destroyed vehicles per day. Currently it’s only about three kills a day. This development would affect all tank models unless corporate conservation measures are taken (strategic withdrawal).

By the end of 2023, the total active tank stock, adding up all models, would only exist tokenically and would amount to around 250 tanks. Each tank model would then only be represented in limited numbers (roughly one or two battalions) in the Russian ground forces, making it much more difficult to form or reestablish a large cohesive division. The lack of an operational heavy armored force would inevitably lead to that the Russian ground forces had a purely defensive orientationnot only in Ukraine, but also on the borders of the Russian Federation.

Scenario 2: Counter-offensive continues as before

The second and perhaps most realistic scenario involves a slight positive trend in the pace of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. It is assumed that Ukraine can continue its counterattack indefinitely. In this scenario, the T-72 and T80 tank fleet would continuously shrink. From the next year, T-62 tanks would overtake T-72 tanks as stocks withdrawn from reserve bases would be revived.

Provided that Russia can maintain its industrial capabilities and supplies, the T-90 tank fleet will continue its transition to the modernization of the T90M and will form the elite segment of the Russian armed forces. In all probability, the Russian tank population would then shrink to around 400 to 600 units in the spring of 2024. This would be enough to simply provide the occupiers with a battle-ready armored brigade in all key areas of the front line.

Scenario 3: Stagnation of the Ukrainian counter-offensive

This scenario would envisage the survival of the armored fleet and the beginning of a resurgence in Russia’s armored vehicle population. Russia is expected to maintain or even cut its current daily losses. This would allow the Russian Armed Forces to rebuild their tank fleet with usual delivery quantities. However, this plan would be very gradual and would not return to pre-invasion levels.

The T-72 tank fleet could be expanded, while the T-80 fleet would be gradually increased, and the gradual conversion of the T-90 fleet to the M standard would allow the further development of the elite armored force. By 2024, Russia would once again be able to field a large, decisive armored formation. The IAR speaks of around 1,500 tanks. (aa)