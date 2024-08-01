Home page politics

In Russia, there are several accidents between military vehicles and civilians. Drunk soldiers commit hit-and-runs and cause outrage.

Novoshakhtinsk – In Russian border areas, attacks in the Ukraine war are not the only danger to civilians. A series of fatal accidents involving military vehicles are causing concern. In June and July alone, at least three such accidents are said to have occurred in Russia in which Russian tanks and trucks collided with civilian vehicles.

Putin’s tanks are becoming a danger to civilians in Russia – KAMAZ driver has child on his conscience

In Novoshakhtinsk in the Rostov region, a six-year-old child and his mother were killed in a tragic accident, reported the investigative news portal The Insider citing local media. A military KAMAZ truck rammed the car. Three other family members – a 9-year-old child and two teenagers aged 16 and 17 – were hospitalized.

Preliminary reports from This is Rostov News and the Thursday According to reports, the KAMAZ driver did not give the Kia enough space to turn and collided with the vehicle. Eyewitnesses reported that the traffic lights at the intersection were not working. The Russian police later confirmed this.

The letter “V” can be seen on the Russian military truck, according to The InsiderThis indicates that the vehicle belongs to the formations of the Eastern Military District. This is Rostov News had obscured the symbol in some photos.

“Insanity”: Soldiers laugh at civilian victim after fatal accident

Previously, accidents involving vehicles of the Russian armed forces had already occurred – with civilian casualties, such as in the Russian border region of Belgorod. A tank ran over a civilian car, killing the driver, reported Ukrainian ParliamentThe car was apparently traveling on the main road of the village of Berezovka when the tank failed to give way and then ran over it. The driver died of heart failure.

The local Telegram channel “Pepel” shared a picture of the destroyed car, which was almost cut in half. The tank crew was in an “insanity” and laughed at the dying driver. This caused outrage and horror among the local population.

“There’s nothing we can do”: Russian soldiers flee after fatal accident

In June, a fatal accident also occurred near the villages of Krasivo and Golovchino in the Belgorod region. Pepel According to reports, drunk Russian soldiers were involved in the accident. A car driver was on his way home when his car was crushed by a tank.

A video taken after the incident shows men in military uniforms examining the driver’s body. One of the men said: “Yes, he’s dead, he’s dead. There’s nothing we can do.” The soldiers apparently tried to flee the scene of the accident, but were stopped three kilometers away. Eyewitnesses reported that the same soldiers had already driven the tank through the nearby town of Grayvoron the previous afternoon, damaging the road. It remains unclear whether the soldiers were arrested – and whether soldiers will face any consequences. (hk)