WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden expressed skepticism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks in a speech on Thursday that he has no intention of using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

“If he has no intention, why does he keep talking about it? Why is he talking about the ability to use a tactical nuke?” Biden asked in an interview with NewsNation.

“He’s been very dangerous in the way he’s approached it,” Biden said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)