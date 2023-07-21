Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

The recapture of Bachmut is drawing near. Because Russia’s troops find little protection from the Ukraine offensive. Now the destruction of the city is taking revenge.

Bachmut – High casualties and destroyed houses everywhere: When conquering Bachmut, the Wagner mercenaries acted with extreme brutality. But now Russia is threatened with a severe setback in the region. Because Ukraine’s counter-offensive against Putin’s troops is apparently making headway on this front section. According to the Ukrainian armed forces, an early recapture seems quite possible. Because the burning of the city by the invaders suddenly turns out to be a strategic advantage for the defenders.

For weeks, Ukraine’s counter-offensive in the war against Russia has been running on various front sections. But all the prerequisites are in place, especially for the recapture of Bakhmut, said the commander of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, the British television station BBC. He did not give a specific date for taking the city. But he confirmed that Russia’s forces are “half surrounded”. This is a situation where his armed forces “just can’t help but take advantage of them.”

Ukraine offensive: progress against Russia on the Bakhmut front

The reports from the front cannot be independently verified. But the Ukrainian National Guard (NGU) is also reporting progress in the Ukraine offensive near Bakhmut. “Ukrainian defenders keep the initiative on the Bakhmut front and are advancing along the flanks,” Ruslan Muzychuk said Ukrainska Pravda with. “The advances made by the Defense Forces in June, including achieving the requisite dominant heights, now allow them to exercise fire control.”

Little protection: A Ukrainian soldier sits in a retaken trench near Bakhmut. © Libkos/dpa

High losses in the Wagner Group in the battle for Bachmut were perhaps in vain

One of the toughest battles in the Ukraine war raged around the town of Bakhmut. For months, the Ukrainian armed forces engaged in bitter fighting with Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private army. Casualties were heavy on both sides According to the latest figures from the US War Institute ISW, around 28 percent of Wagner mercenaries died, while 80 percent of the fighters were wounded. In May, the Wagner group announced that they had taken the city – but only after they had destroyed large parts of the city with artillery fire. After that, the Wagner force handed control over to the Russian army.

Destroyed city: Russia’s troops find little protection against the counter-offensive

But the Russian “scorched earth” tactic is now apparently taking revenge in Ukraine’s counteroffensive. “Russia has almost completely destroyed Bakhmut block by block with tanks and artillery,” Muzychuk said, adding, “There are almost no more fortified positions that would allow the Russians to gain a foothold, even if they don’t give up.” It is now becoming apparent that their strategy is turning against them.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

War in Ukraine: Bakhmut serves as bridgehead for further offensive

To what extent a recapture of Bakhmut would be beneficial in the Ukraine war is controversial. While some military observers do not regard the city as strategically important, commander Syrskyi resisted the accusation that a symbolic success could be behind it. Many hills were concentrated near Bakhmut, which is why control over other areas would be obtained from there. The city is therefore an important bridgehead and has an impact on Ukraine’s further offensive. (jkf)