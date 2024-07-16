Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Russian tank losses in the Ukraine war remain devastating. This is documented by new figures on Vladimir Putin’s “breakthrough tank” from Russia.

Donbass – They are becoming more and more: The coffins that come from the Ukraine after Russia If the soldiers killed by Kremlin autocrat Wladimir Putin not simply be buried locally, far from their homeland.

Russia loses many soldiers and tanks in the Ukraine war

For example, as the British military intelligence service announced on Friday (July 12), according to observations from London, around 70,000 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded in Ukraine in May and June alone – within 61 days.

But that’s not all: As the open source intelligence website Oryx on Tuesday (16 July), the Russian invasion troops have also suffered tank losses in the Ukraine War has reached a sad milestone for them. This specifically concerns T-90 tanks that have been destroyed, severely damaged or captured by the Ukrainians.

Russia is fighting the Ukraine war with high tank losses

Specifically: How Oryx Russia has now lost at least 100 T-90Ms in its neighbouring country. The research site Oryx creates its lists of military losses using photos and videos from social media as well as maps to locate, for example, an exploded tank along the front.

According to the same source, 40 T-90A, 1 -90AK and ten T-90S were also destroyed, abandoned and/or captured by the Ukrainian army. So far, that makes (at least) 151 T-90 tanks that the Moscow regime has lost on the battlefields between Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhia. According to the same source, the Russian armed forces have lost (at least) 3,235 battle tanks since their illegal attack on February 24, 2022. Among them were in particular many old T-72 tanks that still originated from the Soviet Union.

Commissioning: 1992 Crew: 3 (commander, driver, gunner) Main armament: 1 × 125 mm smoothbore gun Secondary armament: 1 × 7.62 mm machine gun PKT, 1 × 12.7 mm anti-aircraft machine gun Weight: 46.5 tons Speed: 40–45 km/h (off-road), 60–65 km/h (road)

T-90 tanks from Russia have weak points

But why are so many T-90 tanks affected? After all, in Russia they are referred to as alleged “breakthrough tanks”. But: where the barrel with a shield merges into the turret, according to an analysis by the Star one of the weak points of the composite armor. Another is at the interface between the turret and the hull. The digital viewing devices for the driver on the turret are also said to be vulnerable to hits from anti-tank guided missiles and drones: because they are not heavily armored, but are connected to the interior.

The interior of the T-90’s tank hull, which is only eleven cubic meters in size, also contains highly flammable material. First and foremost the grenades, which are (negligently) stored in a loading carousel directly beneath the tank commander and the gunner. If the Ukrainians hit the tank at this point with powerful anti-tank weapons such as the RPG-7 or the Javelin or with one of their kamikaze drones, the powerful tank turret will be blown off the hull by the detonation. (pm)