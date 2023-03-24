FromLucas Maier close

Russia has some catching up to do in drone production. A new drone should make the start. The first videos are not convincing so far.

Moscow – It’s hard to imagine modern warfare without them: unmanned drones. In the Ukraine war, Russia has increasingly resorted to systems from Iran in the past. Now Vladimir Putin wants to provide drones of his own production for his army.

“I am sure that in the near future we will have a whole family of drones[Russian-made – ed.],” Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev announced on Thursday (March 23) to the state news agency mug at.

Drones in Russia: Moscow also wants to be able to attack unmanned underwater

Earlier, Russia announced that it had “developed a long-range, artificial intelligence-based thermal imaging reconnaissance system” with a drone at its heart. But not only in the sky does Russia want to gain an advantage through unmanned systems.

Tramp drone at a glance:

Range: 600 kilometers

600 kilometers Speed: 195km/h

195km/h Transport option: 250 kilograms

250 kilograms Volume of cargo hold: 2650 liters

2650 liters Source: Ria Novosti

Already had in January mug reported that the Russian Federation had started production of Poseidon-type underwater nuclear-powered drones. A recently published video shows a newly developed transport drone for the first time. The recordings were published by the Russian agency Ria Novosti.

Video shows new drone: flying object differs from conventional drones

The video shows the drone, which looks more like a small propeller plane, taxiing down a snowy runway. The information from Ria Novosti According to the report, the drone should be able to carry 250 kg of cargo in its 2650 liter cargo hold.

Parachute jumps should also be possible from the flying object. The drone should complete its first flights in April Ria Novosti writes. With a speed of up to 195 km/h, it should be able to fly up to 600 kilometers. According to the information, your flight altitude is only three kilometers.

Russia relies on drones: the first tests of the Tramp drone are already underway

On board the drone are radar, optical, cartographic and other surveillance equipment. The first tests with the drone are currently to be carried out, but so far only on the runway, as the news agency reports. “So far (will) perform a series of runs without leaving the track to refine the calculated parameters,” quoted Ria Novosti a defense industry source.

Putin’s new drone: It’s more reminiscent of an airplane. © Screenshot Ria Novosti

A modular structure should enable repairs to be made to the flying object quickly. A main focus for the drone, which can be used for civil or military purposes, is to carry out tasks with minimal costs, such as Ria Novosti writes. (Lucas Maier)

