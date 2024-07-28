Home page politics

Russia has once again lost a valuable fighter jet. The exact cause remains unclear, but the loss is painful for Putin’s army.

Volgograd – For the second time within a week, a fighter jet belonging to the Ministry of Defense has crashed in Russia. And it was an extremely valuable one: a Sukhoi Su-34 bomber crashed in a deserted area in the Volgograd region on Saturday during a scheduled training flight, according to reports from Moscow. Putin’s Army typically uses the all-weather supersonic fighter jet on a large scale in operations in Ukraine War a.

Fighter jet disaster for Russia: Putin’s super bomber SU-34 crashes over its own territory

The loss of the fighter jet is likely to be quite painful for Russia. During the crash, the pilots catapulted themselves out of the SU-34 bomber and are still alive, Russian state agencies reported, citing the Ministry of Defense. According to them, the crash is believed to have a technical cause. No details were given. There were apparently no missiles on board. Images are already circulating on X that are said to show the crash site of the fighter jet.

Russia’s losses: accidents and shooting down of Putin’s fighter jets and helicopters

On Thursday, a Mi-28 combat helicopter crashed in the Russian region of Kaluga. According to the ministry, the two occupants died. There was also a technical reason for the crash. Mi-28s are used in the war in Ukraine, for example, to destroy enemy tanks and armored vehicles. Now the next disaster has followed with the crash of the fighter jet in Russia.

Russia has already lost dozens of fighter planes in combat operations in its war against Ukraine, which has been going on for more than two years. Ukrainian air defense repeatedly reports that Putin’s fighter jets and helicopters have been shot down. There have also been Ukrainian attacks on Russian bases in which planes have also been destroyed.

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet during a mission in the Ukraine war. (Archive photo) © Russian Ministry of Defense/Imago

Before the fighter jet disaster, another blow against Putin succeeds – Ukrainian drone attacks long-range bomber in the far north of Russia

Also on Saturday, according to consistent reports, Kiev managed to strike another blow against Putin apart from the fighter jet disaster – and on Russian soil: According to its own statements, the Ukrainian military was able to damage a Tupelov TU-22M3 strategic long-range bomber with the help of drones. It was unclear how badly the missile carrier was hit.

As the Ukrainian Pravda reported, citing the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Service, that the fighter jet was attacked at the Olenya military airfield in the Murmansk region. What is particularly interesting is the fact that the airfield is located in the north of Russia and not too far from the Finnish border. The distance to Ukraine is around 1,800 kilometers – a long way for a reconnaissance drone.

However, it was not mentioned whether partisans were involved in the operation. Only a “special operation” was mentioned. Several military bloggers also report on the Ukrainian attack in northern Russia on X.

One fighter jet mishap after another for Putin: Two more Su-34s crash in Russia

In mid-June, a Russian Sukhoi Su-34 crashed into a mountain in a “deserted area” during a training flight in North Ossetia-Alania, a small republic on the border with Georgia, as state-affiliated media reported at the time. In the crash, Putin not only lost a valuable bomber, but also two pilots. Here too, the reason was, according to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti a “technical malfunction”. A few days earlier, Putin’s military also lost a Sukhoi Su-57 prestige bomber.

But that’s not all: In September 2023, a Sukhoi fighter jet crashed during a training flight in the Russian region of Voronezh. Although this region borders the Luhansk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, Moscow stated at the time that a “technical malfunction” was the cause. In this case, however, the two crew members from Russia were able to save themselves. (nak/AFP)