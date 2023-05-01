Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

Russia is struggling with Ukraine. A US institute analyzes that a major mistake by Putin is partly responsible for this.

Munich – Russia wanted to conquer Ukraine quickly and decisively, but nothing came of it. The defenders have been resolutely fighting the invaders for over a year and, even after such a long time, there is nothing to indicate that the war will end anytime soon. As a US think tank has now analyzed, there is probably one main culprit: no one else than Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin himself, with his catastrophic decisions in the war, is said to be responsible for the fact that the war is going extremely badly for the superpower.

US experts confident: Putin’s leadership style is throwing Ukraine’s army into chaos

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) postulate that the President massively underestimated the Ukrainian resistance and the Russian side planned that the war would last only a few days. According to Moscow’s vision, it should end with an attack on Kiev. But as is well known, nothing came of it. Putin’s biggest omission in the Ukraine war is said to have been a lack of appointment, with which he created all sorts of unsolvable problems for himself – it’s about the post of commander-in-chief.

Initially there was no supreme commander of Russia for the Ukraine war. This is perhaps even somewhat understandable. After all, Moscow had expected the war to last a few days. But after more than a year, according to the ISW, it is clear – this mistake took revenge. The absence of a commander-in-chief has run through the entire course of the war ever since. The Kremlin boss did appoint someone. But he keeps changing commanders. So far there has not been any permanent competence in the position. Another of Putin’s biggest mistakes is catching up with him as well.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin at the Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9, 2021. © Mikhail Metzel/Imago

Putin’s vanity and his leadership style as a reason for Russian failure

The analysts write that Putin’s personal vanity may be the main reason why he resisted appointing a supreme commander and, if he did, he was quick to remove them. Putin fears that the victorious commander will become too popular and steal his fame, the ISW writes. That’s exactly why the operation started without a commander-in-chief – Putin wanted to present himself as a mastermind.

But the consequences were far-reaching: the lack of a leader in the military led to the formation of factions and also to “disorganized command structures and unfulfillable expectations”. Putin himself comes from the former Soviet secret service KGB, but he does not have enough military experience to claim a central position of this kind. The ISW compares the situation with the Second World War, when Josef Stalin was jealous of Marshal Georgy Zhukov.

Putin’s first appointment came after the defeat in the Battle of Kiev in April 2022: Army General Vladimirovich Dvornikov. However, after the entire Donbass was not conquered by “Victory Day” on May 9, Putin installed Gennady Zhidko instead. Both commanded Russian military districts at the same time, which according to ISW was a calculation of Putin’s: So their role seemed less like a special status. Only after further setbacks did Putin appoint a supreme commander who had no further role.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin steps into the limelight

After further personnel changes at the top of the Russian military, one man finally stepped into the limelight: Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. When a sensitive Russian defeat followed in the Kharkiv region in September 2022, Putin withdrew his confidence in his chief of staff Valeri Gerassimov and placed his trust in Sergei Surovikin, who was close to Prigozhin, as the new commander-in-chief. But it only lasted until January. Since then, Gerasimov has been commander-in-chief again.

The ISW’s verdict on Putin was devastating: According to the US analysts, his “liking for personnel changes” is “indicative of his domestic political leadership style”. This is about not letting internal rivals become too powerful and playing them off against each other. However, this style is unsuitable for leading a military that is engaged in a costly war. However, the ISW does not expect Putin to change. New personnel changes should not be long in coming. (cgsc)

A rocker gang close to the Kremlin is on its way and wants to drive from Moscow to Berlin. The group should arrive in the German capital by May 9 at the latest. Whether this will work is highly questionable.