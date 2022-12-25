Home page politics

Of: Richard Strobl

Split

Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Admiralty Shipyard Director General Alexander Buzakov (R) visit Admiralty Shipyard in 2019. © Mikhail Klimentyev/Imago/Tass

It is the next death of an important person in Russia. Putin’s submarine man Alexander Buzakov died at the age of 66.

Saint Petersburg – Since the start of the Ukraine war, reports of the deaths of important people in Russian society have been piling up. Some of them die unexpectedly – also in European exile. In addition to businessmen and oligarchs, military leaders are also affected. Now another death joins this list.

With shipyard director Alexander Buzakov, one of the most important men in the Russian naval industry died at the age of just 66. He was director general of the largest Russian naval shipyards in Saint Petersburg. The Russian Shipbuilding Corporation confirmed his death on Saturday, according to the Russian news agency mug reported. There is talk of a tragic and premature death.

Mysterious death: Putin’s submarine man dies “too soon and tragically”

According to the report, Buzakov had headed the Admiralty shipyard for eleven years. It is 100 percent state-owned and specializes in building submarines. “The entire national shipbuilding industry” has suffered an “irreparable loss,” it says loudly mug in the Corporation’s announcement. Buzakov “devoted his life to the Russian fleet” and took part in the swim-out ceremony for a new submarine on Friday. A cause of death or more details about Buzakov’s death are not given. It only says that he “died too soon and tragically”.

Vladimir Putin: The political career of the Russian head of state in pictures View photo gallery

The Admiralty Shipyard in Saint Petersburg is one of the largest and most important shipyards in Russia. It was founded in 1704 by Tsar Peter the Great. In this respect, it also has great historical significance in Russia.

The death of Alexander Buzakov joins a long list of deaths of high-ranking representatives of Russian industry and the military. That’s why it’s getting loud even in Russia nv meanwhile speculated about a series of murders of Putin critics.